Willie Mullins column: Saturday runners

Interesting updates on Mystical Power, Maughreen and Highwind plus a horse-by-horse guide to our star columnist's Saturday team.

Mystical Power was very impressive in the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer at Punchestown last weekend. A feature of his career is that he seems to improve on the racetrack from what we see at home. We were pleasantly surprised to see the performance he put in to beat a good field comprehensively. It puts him right up there with the best novice hurdlers around at the moment. I’m not too worried about another run before Cheltenham for him. I think that was as good a trial as I needed to see so I’m probably happy to go there without another outing. Maughreen is out of a half-sister to Faugheen and arrived at Punchestown on Monday with a lot of confidence behind her and duly obliged. She’s still quite unfurnished and is a filly who will improve but she’s done enough now to go to any racetrack that we want to. I’d imagine her next run would possibly be across the water.

Paul Townend was very happy with Hunters Yarn at Fairyhouse even though he made that mistake at the second last. He was very good, showed his ability and I’d imagine his jumping will improve. He looks a nice prospect for the future. Winning the SBK Dan & Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase with Uncle Phil was very pleasing. He was a horse I wasn’t sure would handle the ground there, but it stayed dry enough for him and his jumping was fantastic. I think coming into the springtime he might be one we look to pick up nice prizes at Fairyhouse or Punchestown with, rather than head over to Cheltenham. Miss Manzor and Karia Des Blaises both stepped up on their first runs for us at Leopardstown to finish first and second in the juvenile hurdle albeit in lesser company. Both ran well and I’ll probably step them back up into a better race after that. Highwind was very impressive in Punchestown despite making a couple of bad mistakes, especially at the last, but was still able to pick up when he heard the opposition on his heels halfway up the straight. He won very impressively and is a horse with a big engine but needs more experience over hurdles. I thought if he hadn’t made the mistake at the last, he could have been as impressive as Storm Heart was. With his flat speed, if he can get his jumping right, he could go right to the top. Looking at him in the parade ring you’d have thought he might need the race and that’s what we were thinking at home, but we needed to get him out and experience into him if he was to have any chance on the juvenile scene this season. Navan, Saturday 12:45 Asian Master

I thought this fellow might want a longer trip, but he showed when winning at Thurles last time that he handles two miles. Navan is a tougher track which will bring out his stamina being out of a Yeats mare. Thomas Costello’s seven pounds claim is a help and it’s all to play for. 13:20 Chosen Witness

He’s been a little bit disappointing and hopefully the tongue tie he wears for the first time on Saturday will have an effect. I think the extra furlong will be a help to him. 13:20 Dr Eggman

His last run behind Caldwell Potter at Navan was a good one. He’ll improve hugely for that outing and the step up in trip will suit.

15:05 Klarc Kent

He needs to improve. He was third at Punchestown on New Year’s Eve and is a good, solid jumper who will like the ground and stay the trip but more is required and he might be one for handicaps rather than a beginners chase. 15:05 Minella Cocooner

If he can improve a little for his run behind Fact To File at Leopardstown over Christmas he’ll hopefully go very close in this. 16:15 C'est Ta Chance