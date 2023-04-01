Our columnist reflects on the career of Kemboy, four recent bumper winners and confirms two horses who are set for Aintree rather than Fairyhouse.
Mirazur West is a full-brother to Ferny Hollow who had been showing us plenty at home. We were too late in getting him ready for Cheltenham so he ran at Naas on Thursday and won in what looked a very competitive bumper for this time of year.
Looking at Derek O’Connor’s profile in the saddle it didn’t look like he had to get serious with him and he looks a fair sort for a nice bumper next, possibly at Punchestown if it doesn’t come too soon.
Down at Limerick Patrick rode Junta Marvel for John Turner who beat a very smart Gavin Cromwell filly in Bioluminescence, giving her seven pounds. It was a really good first run and she looks a really nice prospect for novice hurdles next season.
The conditions at Cork last week were very tough but Blizzard Of Oz never came off the bridle to win. He’d been placed in a couple of decent races before that and looks another nice acquisition for Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.
Pat Taaffe got Cuta Des As over the line in tremendous style at Down Royal on Gold Cup day. She was a bargain buy compared to today’s point-to-point prices and looks another who is going to make her mark as a novice hurdler next season.
At the other end of the age spectrum, the decision has been made to retire Kemboy.
He gave us some great days over the years, winning the Bobbyjo Chase this term and Grade Ones at Leopardstown (a Savills Chase and Irish Gold Cup), Aintree and Punchestown during a tremendous career. He’s been a great servant to the yard and connections.
Ruby Walsh retired after winning the Punchestown Gold Cup on him and now it’s Kemboy’s time to bow out. I hope he has a long and healthy retirement.
The Aintree squad is starting to come together and Gaillard du Mesnil and Carefully Selected are set to form part of our Randox Grand National team.
The former has come out of Cheltenham very well. I’m very happy with him and Aintree would look a big possibility now. He has a nice weight, will handle the distance and the ground won’t be a problem. It will fit in nicely with our plans.
I would think ground wise Carefully Selected might be better at Aintree than Fairyhouse in the Irish National. Traditionally, what they race on in Liverpool would suit him better being a horse who has had a spell on the sidelines.
We’ll firm up plans for the forthcoming big meetings nearer the time and I’ll be back next week with my Fairyhouse Easter Festival thoughts.
