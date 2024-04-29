Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Check out the latest column
Check out the latest column

Willie Mullins column: Punchestown Wednesday runners

By Willie Mullins
18:50 · TUE April 30, 2024

Galopin Des Champs is the star turn for our columnist on Wednesday. Check out his thoughts.

Wednesday

14:30 Maroto

Sean Cleary Farrell might reap the benefit of the experience this horse got over two miles at Clonmel last time. I think the step up to two-and-a-half miles will be a big help and he has a tremendous chance.

15:05 Blizzard Of Oz

He arrives here with good recent form having won at Leopardstown and is already a course winner. He has a nice chance of giving Paul Townend a winner in his quest to be champion jockey.

15:40 Mistergif

He’s a tough ride but is suited by the conditions of this race. I think he’ll handle the track, trip and ground and he must have a leading chance.

Patrick Mullins: Wednesday & Thursday rides at the Punchestown Festival

16:15 Dancing City

He’s improving all the time. The step up in trip to three miles seems to have been a huge benefit to him and he must have every chance having been so impressive at Aintree last time.

16:15 High Class Hero

He had a fantastic country campaign but was pulled-up at Cheltenham. We must forget about that and hopefully he can return to his previous form which would give him a chance of finishing in the first four.

16:15 Lecky Watson

He’s ridden by the man in form, Danny Mullins. He’s run well at Punchestown before when placed in a bumper but a bit like High Class Hero he needs to leave a poor run at Cheltenham behind and a top four finish would be a good result.

16:15 Cuta Des As

She disappointed us at Fairyhouse but is a winner around this track and would do well to get some Grade One black type here and that will be Brian Hayes’ aim aboard her.

16:50 Argento Boy

He disappointed in Cheltenham where I think he got a little upset, the occasion might have got to him. If Pat Taffe can keep him settled and focused on racing, he could run well.

16:50 Jasmin De Vaux

Patrick rides him following the pair’s victory together in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham. He had a tough race there but would have every chance again and is doing everything right at home.

Jasmin De Vaux returns in triumph at Cheltenham
Jasmin De Vaux returns in triumph at Cheltenham

16:50 My Great Mate

He needs a career best to feature in the finish here, but he is a winner on the track in October which stands for something. I would imagine he’d prefer drying ground.

16:50 Redemption Day

Jody Townend rides and he has good previous form in this race, finishing second to Facile Vega two years ago. He’s coming back to that sort of form and is in there with a good shout.

16:50 Sounds Victorius

He won his bumper around here and has improved steadily the whole season. He ran a very good race to finish fourth behind Jasmin De Vaux at Cheltenham and is on an upward curve. If he continues improving at his current rate, he’s sure to give Charlie Mullins a good spin and hopefully finish in the first three.

16:50 You Oughta Know

He has good form but most of it is on better ground. If it rides good-ish on the day, he has every chance of hitting the frame for Thomas Costello.

17:25 Appreciate It

He probably hasn’t got the credentials to win this race but goes well around Punchestown and Patrick was very happy to put his hand up to ride. He’s one if things went very well for him he could get into the first four, but it’s going to be a tough assignment.

17:25 Capodanno

He’s always a horse who shows me plenty at home and probably just didn’t see out the trip in the Grand National at Aintree last time. If he can come here in his best form, he has a chance of getting into the first three. We’d be very happy with that.

Galopin Des Champs jumps the last
Galopin Des Champs jumps the last

17:25 Galopin Des Champs

He was beaten in this race last season but I think different tactics will be a big help to him this time around. He comes here after a busy season but I’m happy that’s he fit and well and able to be seen near his best on Wednesday. It’s been a busy campaign for a lot of horses and Paul’s very happy to ride this fellow and hopefully they can cap off a fantastic season in style.

18:00 James Du Berlais

He ran so well in the Topham in Aintree and can hopefully go one better on Wednesday. He loves jumping and galloping and it probably costs him his races as he seems to be too keen at times, but this is the right trip for him.

18:00 Adamantly Chosen

I thought he ran a lot better in the Grand National than his finishing position would suggest, being well in the race until late on. That would suggest he might not like that trip even though his pedigree suggest he should stay. He’s back in distance in this and hopefully if Aintree hasn’t taken too much out of him, he could be involved in the finish but I’d rather be watching than following him.

18:00 Authorized Art

He probably needs nice ground to be at his best, and it might be asking too much for him to win this on his first run of the spring.

18:35 Aurora Vega

She’s been great all season and then disappointed on softer ground at the Dublin Racing Festival. We stayed out of Cheltenham because of the forecast going and are back here for her final run of the campaign. The ground will suit her better and her previous form gives her a great chance of winning.

18:35 Femme Magnifique

After winning well on her first run she was disappointing at both Leopardstown and Naas on testing ground. Coming back to a livelier surface at Punchestown will definitely suit.

18:35 Fleur Au Fusil

Jody Townend takes the ride and this mare has been very good to her this season. She finished seventh at Cheltenham which was a respectable run and her Irish form gives her a chance here on a track I think she’ll prefer compared to the undulations of Cheltenham. She could give Aurora Vega most to do.

18:35 Magic McColgan

I think she’s a lovely mare and a sister to Tornado Flyer. She was beaten in Fairyhouse last time but ran well and her two previous runs give her every chance of getting in the shake-up.

SBGBXG30

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo