Willie Mullins column: Punchestown Wednesday runners

Galopin Des Champs is the star turn for our columnist on Wednesday. Check out his thoughts.

Wednesday 14:30 Maroto

Sean Cleary Farrell might reap the benefit of the experience this horse got over two miles at Clonmel last time. I think the step up to two-and-a-half miles will be a big help and he has a tremendous chance. 15:05 Blizzard Of Oz

He arrives here with good recent form having won at Leopardstown and is already a course winner. He has a nice chance of giving Paul Townend a winner in his quest to be champion jockey. 15:40 Mistergif

He’s a tough ride but is suited by the conditions of this race. I think he’ll handle the track, trip and ground and he must have a leading chance.

Patrick Mullins: Wednesday & Thursday rides at the Punchestown Festival

16:15 Dancing City

He’s improving all the time. The step up in trip to three miles seems to have been a huge benefit to him and he must have every chance having been so impressive at Aintree last time. 16:15 High Class Hero

He had a fantastic country campaign but was pulled-up at Cheltenham. We must forget about that and hopefully he can return to his previous form which would give him a chance of finishing in the first four. 16:15 Lecky Watson

He’s ridden by the man in form, Danny Mullins. He’s run well at Punchestown before when placed in a bumper but a bit like High Class Hero he needs to leave a poor run at Cheltenham behind and a top four finish would be a good result. 16:15 Cuta Des As

She disappointed us at Fairyhouse but is a winner around this track and would do well to get some Grade One black type here and that will be Brian Hayes’ aim aboard her. 16:50 Argento Boy

He disappointed in Cheltenham where I think he got a little upset, the occasion might have got to him. If Pat Taffe can keep him settled and focused on racing, he could run well. 16:50 Jasmin De Vaux

Patrick rides him following the pair’s victory together in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham. He had a tough race there but would have every chance again and is doing everything right at home.

Jasmin De Vaux returns in triumph at Cheltenham

16:50 My Great Mate

He needs a career best to feature in the finish here, but he is a winner on the track in October which stands for something. I would imagine he’d prefer drying ground. 16:50 Redemption Day

Jody Townend rides and he has good previous form in this race, finishing second to Facile Vega two years ago. He’s coming back to that sort of form and is in there with a good shout. 16:50 Sounds Victorius

He won his bumper around here and has improved steadily the whole season. He ran a very good race to finish fourth behind Jasmin De Vaux at Cheltenham and is on an upward curve. If he continues improving at his current rate, he’s sure to give Charlie Mullins a good spin and hopefully finish in the first three. 16:50 You Oughta Know

He has good form but most of it is on better ground. If it rides good-ish on the day, he has every chance of hitting the frame for Thomas Costello. 17:25 Appreciate It

He probably hasn’t got the credentials to win this race but goes well around Punchestown and Patrick was very happy to put his hand up to ride. He’s one if things went very well for him he could get into the first four, but it’s going to be a tough assignment. 17:25 Capodanno

He’s always a horse who shows me plenty at home and probably just didn’t see out the trip in the Grand National at Aintree last time. If he can come here in his best form, he has a chance of getting into the first three. We’d be very happy with that.

Galopin Des Champs jumps the last

17:25 Galopin Des Champs

He was beaten in this race last season but I think different tactics will be a big help to him this time around. He comes here after a busy season but I’m happy that’s he fit and well and able to be seen near his best on Wednesday. It’s been a busy campaign for a lot of horses and Paul’s very happy to ride this fellow and hopefully they can cap off a fantastic season in style. 18:00 James Du Berlais He ran so well in the Topham in Aintree and can hopefully go one better on Wednesday. He loves jumping and galloping and it probably costs him his races as he seems to be too keen at times, but this is the right trip for him. 18:00 Adamantly Chosen

I thought he ran a lot better in the Grand National than his finishing position would suggest, being well in the race until late on. That would suggest he might not like that trip even though his pedigree suggest he should stay. He’s back in distance in this and hopefully if Aintree hasn’t taken too much out of him, he could be involved in the finish but I’d rather be watching than following him. 18:00 Authorized Art

He probably needs nice ground to be at his best, and it might be asking too much for him to win this on his first run of the spring. 18:35 Aurora Vega

She’s been great all season and then disappointed on softer ground at the Dublin Racing Festival. We stayed out of Cheltenham because of the forecast going and are back here for her final run of the campaign. The ground will suit her better and her previous form gives her a great chance of winning. 18:35 Femme Magnifique

After winning well on her first run she was disappointing at both Leopardstown and Naas on testing ground. Coming back to a livelier surface at Punchestown will definitely suit. 18:35 Fleur Au Fusil

Jody Townend takes the ride and this mare has been very good to her this season. She finished seventh at Cheltenham which was a respectable run and her Irish form gives her a chance here on a track I think she’ll prefer compared to the undulations of Cheltenham. She could give Aurora Vega most to do. 18:35 Magic McColgan