Willie Mullins column: Punchestown Tuesday runners

Our star columnist has a strong team in action at Punchestown on Tuesday. Check out his horse-by-horse guide.

15:40 Asian Master

He ran a cracker in the Sky Bet Supreme at Cheltenham and we’ve decided to keep him at two miles and have a go in this Grade One. It’s going to be a tough race having to take Slade Steel on again, but the forecast rain will suit my horse and give him a better chance of getting closer to that rival. 15:40 Ile Atlantique

I’ve been running him over two-and-a-half miles all season thinking that was maybe what he should be doing. Having a look back at his races I’m thinking we’ll go back down to two and let him use his jumping and his liking for getting on with the job. A change of tactics might suit him over this trip. 15:40 Mystical Power

When he was beaten by Slade Steel at Cheltenham it looked like he had it in the bag after jumping the last only to be overhauled up the hill. He went to Liverpool where he won and, like Aintree, this type of track has an easier finish than Cheltenham and he has every chance of serving it up to Slade Steel this time. I’m hoping the experience of Liverpool will benefit him greatly at Punchestown.

Patrick Mullins Punchestown Festival day one rides

15:40 Tullyhill

Paul was disappointed with him at Cheltenham but has decided to go for him again with the thinking he didn’t give his true running in the Supreme and he’s going to have another go. He must have a great chance. 15:40 Fun Fun Fun

She was too keen in her last two runs and is another one who maybe a change of tactics will benefit in a first-time hood. She might be an each-way player. 16:15 Bialystok

He ran very well when second in the Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr and has his chance. I’m not sure the forecast rain coming in will suit him on top of having a tough race in Scotland, but he takes his chance. 16:15 Daddy Long Legs

He’s been compromised by very soft ground in Ireland of late and the forecast will not suit him if the rain does come. If it doesn’t then he has every chance. 16:15 Rath Gaul Boy

Won very convincingly at Fos Las last time albeit in a lesser class race. However, this shows the sort of form he’s in and a race like this will boost his confidence no end. Another one for each-way punters. 16:15 Westport Cove

This is a horse who takes a lot of riding and Mikey O’Sullivan is getting used to him now. He’s going to need to be settled and race nearer to the pace to bring out the best in him. A difficult ride but maybe an each-way type.

16:50 Heffay

Jody Townend rides this Doctor Dino gelding. A nice horse who is working well, she’s been riding well all year, and a big run here would be a nice way to finish the season for her. 16:50 Jonzac

By Masked Marvel, he’s a lovely looking horse and Charlie Mullins takes the ride. If it becomes a test of stamina with the forecast rain this one will be finishing very well in this type of race. One maybe to watch out for in the future over hurdles and fences. 16:50 King Rasko Grey

He’s by Galiway and we were delighted to get him at the sales. He’s a lovely horse with a lovely pedigree and I think this was an easy pick for Patrick. He’s one we’re looking forward to getting out. 17:25 Dinoblue

Ran a cracker at Cheltenham in the mares’ race over two-and-a-half and is back to two miles now in what will be a testing race – there’s a lot of action up front here which I think will suit her. It will sort things out which might hopefully leave the race to her over the last couple of fences. She goes there with a tremendous chance in one of the contests of the festival. 17:25 Dysart Dynamo

17:25 Gentleman De Mee

17:25 Saint Sam

These three are all very forward types in their races and it’s going to be fascinating for us to see how the race settles down over the first three fences. There’s going to be a lot of pace on. Saint Sam and Gentleman De Mee have chances on their ratings, while Dysart Dynamo just hasn’t really carried through with his early-career promise, but this type of track will suit him. Saint Sam has a high rating, but this is a big step up in grade for him and it might be tough to match his rating. Gentleman De Mee is very used to competing at this level and I think the track will suit him as well. It’s going to be very interesting.

Embassy Gardens wins at Leopardstown

18:00 Embassy Gardens

Was a little disappointing in the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham but is a horse who at his best would have a chance here. 18:00 Sharjah

He put in a huge performance at Ayr over this trip. It’s going to be hard to ask him to come out again on Tuesday, but he really enjoyed himself in Scotland and when a horse does that and gets confidence, it can really work in their favour. It’s going to be very hard to beat Spillane’s Tower, but he’ll give it a shot. 18:35 Unknown Entity