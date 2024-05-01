Willie Mullins column: Punchestown Thursday runners

Gaelic Warrior is back in action on day three of the Punchestown Festival on Thursday. Willie Mullins gives his thoughts on him and the rest of the Closutton team.

15:40 Judicieuse Allen

She has a lot of weight, but this is her grade and she’ll probably like the drying ground. She has her chance. 16:15 Blood Destiny

Paul has opted to ride him. He’s back to two miles and switches to a handicap after taking on Spillane’s Tower the last twice. He’s been working well; the ground will suit him and I think Paul’s on the right one. 16:15 Figaroc

Finished fourth at Perth last week and while he has a nice weight to carry, he’ll have to improve a lot to get involved in the finish. 16:15 Saint Roi

He has a lot of weight but Aidan Kelly takes a valuable five pounds off. He ran well at Aintree last time in another very competitive handicap. 16:15 Uncle Phil

Danny rides this one and he has a chance if the ground continues to dry up, that would very much be in his favour. 17:25 Gaelic Warrior

Won at the meeting last year over three miles but he was very good over two in the Arkle at Cheltenham last month. He’s unbeaten going right-handed and, in a truly-run race, will be very hard to beat again. 17:25 Hercule Du Seuil

He had his first run after a break when fourth at Aintree last time. The ground is coming right for him, but he’ll need to run a career best to trouble the favourite. 17:25 Il Etait Temps

He’s such a hardy horse, so consistent but hasn’t quite looked as good as Gaelic Warrior. He got his day in the sun at Aintree and if there’s any dip in the favourite’s form then he’s there to take advantage.

18:00 Asterion Forlonge

Finished second in the race last season. He’s won at the track before, it suits him well, and he retains plenty of ability. He could pick up some prize-money but it will be hard to beat Teahupoo. Paul Townend rides. 18:00 Monkfish

He came back to a little bit of form when winning at Gowran in February and we rolled the dice by running him in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham and it proved a step too far after he made a bad mistake. He ran better at Aintree back over hurdles and with limited options for him this season we’re coming here more in hope that expectation. He likes the track. 18:35 Captain Cody

He surprised us by winning so well at Fairyhouse and is clearly improving. He must have a great chance under Paul. 18:35 Chosen Witness

It’s going to be tough for him coming back from Ayr, but he looks well at home and is doing his work well so we’re happy to let him take his chance as the trip and ground are ideal. 18:35 O'Moore Park

Danny rides him. He has a chance on his best form but would need to be right at his best to be competitive. 18:35 What Path

The ground is the key to him. He doesn’t want any more rain to fall and if dries up he has a great chance of outrunning his odds.

19:05 Got Glory

This is a mare who I think has way more ability than she’s shown us so far. She could spring a surprise if she shows it on Thursday. 19:05 Implicit

She has two wins this season and carries the extra penalties but nice ground suits her and she has her chance. 19:05 Iris Emery

She’s shown bits of form through the season but has been disappointing overall and is one who needs good somewhere in the ground description to be at her best. 19:05 Paggane

Runs here because there’s little else for her this season. The trip is likely to prove too short even through the ground is right. 19:05 Spindleberry

Paul has chosen to ride her, and her run when second to Jade De Grugy at Fairyhouse last time very much makes her the one to beat in this. 19:40 Cantico

Jody Townend rides him. He shaped well on his first two runs for us but disappointed at Cheltenham last time and needs to bounce back. 19:40 Port Joulain