Willie Mullins column: Punchestown Festival Saturday runners guide

Lossiemouth is in action for our star columnist on the final day of the Punchestown Festival. Check out his thoughts.

Punchestown Festival, Saturday May 4

15:05 – Ontheropes

He’s top weight in the handicap and Brian Hayes rides. He got on well with him in the Scottish National, but it’s a big ask. 15:05 – Klarc Kent

Paul has gone for him and he was staying on well in the Scottish National last time. He looks to come here with a big chance if that race hasn’t taken too much out of him. 15:42 – Ashroe Diamond

Ashroe Diamond disappointed at Cheltenham where pulled-up. She didn’t followed up her Doncaster run there and she’ll have to make a better fist of it to get into the money here. 15:42 – Gala Marceau

She has a good chance with Danny. She’s possibly not produced her best form this year but now would be a good time to do it. Her best runs have probably come on better ground around this time of year. 15:42 – Lossiemouth

Paul takes the mount and we’re hoping that if she produces her usual form that it should be enough in this race. She’s been in good form and the conditions suit her quite well.

16:15 – Glengouly

Glengouly ran quite well in the Grand National for a long way but just didn’t see out the trip before unseating late on. If he performs like that then he’ll have a chance – the ground and trip will be no problem. 16:15 – Spanish Harlem

He ran a good race when sixth in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr. On that form he should be right up there under Danny Mullins here. 16:50 – Batman Girac

He’s a hard horse to ride, tactically, and he’s hard on himself. He has a bit to do and is probably one to watch for now. 16:50 – Bunting

He was a bit disappointing in the Triumph Hurdle having been fourth to Kargese at Leopardstown. He has some nice form and a high Flat rating – based on that, I think there’s much better to come. We’ll see if that’s on Saturday, this track might suit him better. 16:50 – Highwind

He is another who disappointed a little bit at Cheltenham but he has good form over this track and you can’t discount that.

16:50 – Storm Heart

Danny rides Storm Heart who was fifth in the Triumph Hurdle but was second to Kargese earlier in the season. He won here first time out at Punchestown. He probably didn’t show his true form in Cheltenham and, back here, he’ll have a great chance. 16:50 – Kargese

She ran an absolute stormer at Aintree, only tipped off by Sir Gino. A re-run of that race would make her hard to beat. However, she is quite hard on herself and had quite a hard race. I think she’ll go close. 16:50 – Miss Manzor

Rachael (Blackmore) rides Miss Manzor and she’ll need a career best to get into the first three here. 17:25 – Olympic Man

Paul takes the ride and he ran a cracker in Fairyhouse over Easter. Repetition of that form puts him in the firing line here and he’s one to follow. 17:25 – Risk Belle

She’s ridden by Aidan Kelly and has every chance with his claim, providing everything goes right. 17:25 – Chapeau De Soleil

Chapeau De Soleil has probably been a little bit disappointing but did win an ordinary novice hurdle at Navan last time and has his chance if improving again. 17:25 – Pink In The Park

Kieran Callaghan rides taking the 5lb off Pink In The Park. He’s won on her before at Wexford last year. If the ground gets a little drier that would be a help. 17:25 – Gold Dancer

He won in France and ran in a Grade 1 behind Ballyburn at the Dublin Racing Festival. He could have a nice mark here, his form in France in very good we just haven’t quite got him to the pitch where I think he could go. Which leads me to believe he could be one to follow. 17:25 – Ocastle Des Mottes

Danny takes the ride on him and he’s been well fancied on a couple of big occasions. He tends to just be a bit careful. He has a chance over this trip but has to improve. 17:25 – Stoke The Fire

He won very easily at Perth last week and has his chance off this low weight. 18:00 – Chart Topper