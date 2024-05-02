Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Check out the latest column

Willie Mullins column: Punchestown Festival Saturday runners guide

By Willie Mullins
19:27 · FRI May 03, 2024

Lossiemouth is in action for our star columnist on the final day of the Punchestown Festival. Check out his thoughts.

Punchestown Festival, Saturday May 4

15:05 – Ontheropes

He’s top weight in the handicap and Brian Hayes rides. He got on well with him in the Scottish National, but it’s a big ask.

15:05 – Klarc Kent

Paul has gone for him and he was staying on well in the Scottish National last time. He looks to come here with a big chance if that race hasn’t taken too much out of him.

15:42 – Ashroe Diamond

Ashroe Diamond disappointed at Cheltenham where pulled-up. She didn’t followed up her Doncaster run there and she’ll have to make a better fist of it to get into the money here.

15:42 – Gala Marceau

She has a good chance with Danny. She’s possibly not produced her best form this year but now would be a good time to do it. Her best runs have probably come on better ground around this time of year.

15:42 – Lossiemouth

Paul takes the mount and we’re hoping that if she produces her usual form that it should be enough in this race. She’s been in good form and the conditions suit her quite well.

16:15 – Glengouly

Glengouly ran quite well in the Grand National for a long way but just didn’t see out the trip before unseating late on. If he performs like that then he’ll have a chance – the ground and trip will be no problem.

16:15 – Spanish Harlem

He ran a good race when sixth in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr. On that form he should be right up there under Danny Mullins here.

16:50 – Batman Girac

He’s a hard horse to ride, tactically, and he’s hard on himself. He has a bit to do and is probably one to watch for now.

16:50 – Bunting

He was a bit disappointing in the Triumph Hurdle having been fourth to Kargese at Leopardstown. He has some nice form and a high Flat rating – based on that, I think there’s much better to come. We’ll see if that’s on Saturday, this track might suit him better.

16:50 – Highwind

He is another who disappointed a little bit at Cheltenham but he has good form over this track and you can’t discount that.

http://m.skybet.com/go/event/33519353/bet?&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ED_RACING_sevenplaces040524

16:50 – Storm Heart

Danny rides Storm Heart who was fifth in the Triumph Hurdle but was second to Kargese earlier in the season. He won here first time out at Punchestown. He probably didn’t show his true form in Cheltenham and, back here, he’ll have a great chance.

16:50 – Kargese

She ran an absolute stormer at Aintree, only tipped off by Sir Gino. A re-run of that race would make her hard to beat. However, she is quite hard on herself and had quite a hard race. I think she’ll go close.

16:50 – Miss Manzor

Rachael (Blackmore) rides Miss Manzor and she’ll need a career best to get into the first three here.

17:25 – Olympic Man

Paul takes the ride and he ran a cracker in Fairyhouse over Easter. Repetition of that form puts him in the firing line here and he’s one to follow.

17:25 – Risk Belle

She’s ridden by Aidan Kelly and has every chance with his claim, providing everything goes right.

17:25 – Chapeau De Soleil

Chapeau De Soleil has probably been a little bit disappointing but did win an ordinary novice hurdle at Navan last time and has his chance if improving again.

17:25 – Pink In The Park

Kieran Callaghan rides taking the 5lb off Pink In The Park. He’s won on her before at Wexford last year. If the ground gets a little drier that would be a help.

17:25 – Gold Dancer

He won in France and ran in a Grade 1 behind Ballyburn at the Dublin Racing Festival. He could have a nice mark here, his form in France in very good we just haven’t quite got him to the pitch where I think he could go. Which leads me to believe he could be one to follow.

17:25 – Ocastle Des Mottes

Danny takes the ride on him and he’s been well fancied on a couple of big occasions. He tends to just be a bit careful. He has a chance over this trip but has to improve.

17:25 – Stoke The Fire

He won very easily at Perth last week and has his chance off this low weight.

18:00 – Chart Topper

This is a very nice young horse and Patrick takes the ride. We’re looking forward to getting this fella out on the track. If the ground gets drier it’ll hopefully be a help for him.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo