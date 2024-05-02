Willie Mullins column: Punchestown Festival Friday runners guide

State Man and Ballyburn are among the Willie Mullins stars on show at Punchestown on Friday - check out his guide to the team.

Punchestown Festival, Friday May 3

16:15 Feu Du Bresil

He’s been showing glimpses of form but isn’t one I’d be putting my last pound on. 16:15 Mister Policeman

Paul rides him. He carries a lot of weight but it’s a race that has been lucky to us over the years. At the beginning of the season, I thought he might be a much faster horse but his racing inexperience has counted against him. He’s coming to himself now and jumps well enough. The track and ground should be fine too and Paul was keen to get him out in trip. 16:15 Tactical Move

Has always shown he’s a really good horse and the fact he was second to Spillane’s Tower on his last run at Fairyhouse over Easter probably puts him well in on Friday. He has his chance with Danny on board. 16:50 Allegorie De Vassy

Paul has opted for her and the trip, ground and particularly the conditions of the race suit her. Hopefully she can be another winner in his quest for the championship. 16:50 Instit

She’ll go well and while she probably wants a longer trip hopefully, she’ll be good enough to fill one of the placings. 17:25 Billaway

He didn’t fire on testing ground at Cheltenham and might have a better chance on a livelier surface. He’s sure to be there or thereabouts at the second last but his age might count against him on the run to the line. We’re hoping for the best.

18:00 State Man

He looks the one. If he can do what he’s been doing all season that should be good enough. He came out of Cheltenham well, I’m very happy with him. 18:00 Sir Gerhard

Ran very well to a point when third behind Impaire Et Passe at Sandown on Saturday. It’s a quick return but he’s coming back to a trip he likes better nowadays, and he won’t be far away turning for home. 18:35 Ballyburn

He’s been in great shape since coming back from Cheltenham and two-and-a-half miles at this track will be ideal. I hope he maintains the form he showed in March, and this could be another championship race for him. 18:35 Jimmy Du Seuil

He ran great at Cheltenham and maybe just got beaten by better horses in Aintree next time. He takes his chance in a very valuable race, and we hope he can pick up some prize money. 18:35 Mirazur West

He goes up in grade again after dropping in class to win at Fairyhouse. Maybe the change in tactics we used the last day might bring about a lot more improvement in him at this trip and while he’s the lowest rated of our horses in the race, it will be interesting to see how he does on his final run of the season. I’m sure he’ll improve. 18:35 Predators Gold

We hope he might improve. Certainly his homework is better than he has shown on the racecourse but we’ll wait and see. 19:05 Anotherway

Paul’s pick and a horse who is on the improve. He disappointed on his first run of the season but has been progressive since and I’d expect a career best from him in this race. 19:05 Billericay Dickie

He disappointed at Ayr and I’m hoping the drier ground towards the end of the week will help him. I think the track will suit too. 19:05 Tounsivator

He needs to improve on his last run at Fairyhouse bit would have an each-way chance if he does. 19:40 Fishery Lane

Ran well to finish fifth behind Jasmin De Vaux at Cheltenham. I was maybe going to go down the country for a bumper with him, but he’s been in such good form since we came home I’ve decided to late him take his chance here in what could be a tough race. The extra near three furlongs here will be right up his street.

Punchestown Festival, Saturday May 4

15:05 – Ontheropes He’s top weight in the handicap and Brian Hayes rides. He got on well with him in the Scottish National, but it’s a big ask. 15:05 – Klarc Kent Paul has gone for him and he was staying on well in the Scottish National last time. He looks to come here with a big chance if that race hasn’t taken too much out of him. 15:42 – Ashroe Diamond Ashroe Diamond disappointed at Cheltenham where pulled-up. She didn’t followed up her Doncaster run there and she’ll have to make a better fist of it to get into the money here. 15:42 – Gala Marceau She has a good chance with Danny. She’s possibly not produced her best form this year but now would be a good time to do it. Her best runs have probably come on better ground around this time of year. 15:42 – Lossiemouth Paul takes the mount and we’re hoping that if she produces her usual form that it should be enough in this race. She’s been in good form and the conditions suit her quite well.