Willie Mullins column: Punchestown Festival Friday runners guide

State Man and Ballyburn are among the Willie Mullins stars on show at Punchestown on Friday - check out his guide to the team.
He’s been showing glimpses of form but isn’t one I’d be putting my last pound on.
Paul rides him. He carries a lot of weight but it’s a race that has been lucky to us over the years. At the beginning of the season, I thought he might be a much faster horse but his racing inexperience has counted against him. He’s coming to himself now and jumps well enough. The track and ground should be fine too and Paul was keen to get him out in trip.
Has always shown he’s a really good horse and the fact he was second to Spillane’s Tower on his last run at Fairyhouse over Easter probably puts him well in on Friday. He has his chance with Danny on board.
Paul has opted for her and the trip, ground and particularly the conditions of the race suit her. Hopefully she can be another winner in his quest for the championship.
She’ll go well and while she probably wants a longer trip hopefully, she’ll be good enough to fill one of the placings.
He didn’t fire on testing ground at Cheltenham and might have a better chance on a livelier surface. He’s sure to be there or thereabouts at the second last but his age might count against him on the run to the line. We’re hoping for the best.
He looks the one. If he can do what he’s been doing all season that should be good enough. He came out of Cheltenham well, I’m very happy with him.
Ran very well to a point when third behind Impaire Et Passe at Sandown on Saturday. It’s a quick return but he’s coming back to a trip he likes better nowadays, and he won’t be far away turning for home.
He’s been in great shape since coming back from Cheltenham and two-and-a-half miles at this track will be ideal. I hope he maintains the form he showed in March, and this could be another championship race for him.
He ran great at Cheltenham and maybe just got beaten by better horses in Aintree next time. He takes his chance in a very valuable race, and we hope he can pick up some prize money.
He goes up in grade again after dropping in class to win at Fairyhouse. Maybe the change in tactics we used the last day might bring about a lot more improvement in him at this trip and while he’s the lowest rated of our horses in the race, it will be interesting to see how he does on his final run of the season. I’m sure he’ll improve.
We hope he might improve. Certainly his homework is better than he has shown on the racecourse but we’ll wait and see.
Paul’s pick and a horse who is on the improve. He disappointed on his first run of the season but has been progressive since and I’d expect a career best from him in this race.
He disappointed at Ayr and I’m hoping the drier ground towards the end of the week will help him. I think the track will suit too.
He needs to improve on his last run at Fairyhouse bit would have an each-way chance if he does.
Ran well to finish fifth behind Jasmin De Vaux at Cheltenham. I was maybe going to go down the country for a bumper with him, but he’s been in such good form since we came home I’ve decided to late him take his chance here in what could be a tough race. The extra near three furlongs here will be right up his street.
He’s top weight in the handicap and Brian Hayes rides. He got on well with him in the Scottish National, but it’s a big ask.
Paul has gone for him and he was staying on well in the Scottish National last time. He looks to come here with a big chance if that race hasn’t taken too much out of him.
Ashroe Diamond disappointed at Cheltenham where pulled-up. She didn’t followed up her Doncaster run there and she’ll have to make a better fist of it to get into the money here.
She has a good chance with Danny. She’s possibly not produced her best form this year but now would be a good time to do it. Her best runs have probably come on better ground around this time of year.
Paul takes the mount and we’re hoping that if she produces her usual form that it should be enough in this race. She’s been in good form and the conditions suit her quite well.
Glengouly ran quite well in the Grand National for a long way but just didn’t see out the trip before unseating late on. If he performs like that then he’ll have a chance – the ground and trip will be no problem.
He ran a good race when sixth in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr. On that form he should be right up there under Danny Mullins here.
He’s a hard horse to ride, tactically, and he’s hard on himself. He has a bit to do and is probably one to watch for now.
He was a bit disappointing in the Triumph Hurdle having been fourth to Kargese at Leopardstown. He has some nice form and a high Flat rating – based on that, I think there’s much better to come. We’ll see if that’s on Saturday, this track might suit him better.
He is another who disappointed a little bit at Cheltenham but he has good form over this track and you can’t discount that.
Danny rides Storm Heart who was fifth in the Triumph Hurdle but was second to Kargese earlier in the season. He won here first time out at Punchestown. He probably didn’t show his true form in Cheltenham and, back here, he’ll have a great chance.
She ran an absolute stormer at Aintree, only tipped off by Sir Gino. A re-run of that race would make her hard to beat. However, she is quite hard on herself and had quite a hard race. I think she’ll go close.
Rachael (Blackmore) rides Miss Manzor and she’ll need a career best to get into the first three here.
Paul takes the ride and he ran a cracker in Fairyhouse over Easter. Repetition of that form puts him in the firing line here and he’s one to follow.
She’s ridden by Aidan Kelly and has every chance with his claim, providing everything goes right.
Chapeau De Soleil has probably been a little bit disappointing but did win an ordinary novice hurdle at Navan last time and has his chance if improving again.
Kieran Callaghan rides taking the 5lb off Pink In The Park. He’s won on her before at Wexford last year. If the ground gets a little drier that would be a help.
He won in France and ran in a Grade 1 behind Ballyburn at the Dublin Racing Festival. He could have a nice mark here, his form in France in very good we just haven’t quite got him to the pitch where I think he could go. Which leads me to believe he could be one to follow.
Danny takes the ride on him and he’s been well fancied on a couple of big occasions. He tends to just be a bit careful. He has a chance over this trip but has to improve.
He won very easily at Perth last week and has his chance off this low weight.
This is a very nice young horse and Patrick takes the ride. We’re looking forward to getting this fella out on the track. If the ground gets drier it’ll hopefully be a help for him.
