Willie Mullins column: Punchestown, Fairyhouse & Tramore runners

Our star columnist won five Grade 1s over Christmas and is back to reflect on a few of those and look ahead to his runners on Sunday and New Year's Day.

Looking back on another busy Christmas period for the yard, I thought State Man might have put up the best performance of his life in winning a second Matheson Hurdle. That effort indicates to me that he is still improving, and while Impaire Et Passe's run might have looked disappointing I think it was a great run. We know he's not far away and maybe a step up in trip will suit him. Galopin Des Champs was a revelation in the Savills Chase. To do what he did and the way that he finished off the race was fantastic, in what looked a top-class field going into it. I couldn't have foreseen a performance like that; I think a change in tactics and letting him enjoy himself early in the race was a huge help to him. It opens up a lot of other options for Paul in terms of how he wants to ride him in future. We haven't made any decision over whether his next run will be the Irish Gold Cup or the Cheltenham Gold Cup. These horses only have a certain amount of time at the top and sometimes you have to make the most of it. If he's in good form then it's highly likely we'll go back to the Dublin Racing Festival, but we've not discussed it fully yet. Grangeclare West was initially entered in the Grade 1 novice chase as a second-string but unfortunately Klassical Dream has met with a setback and this fellow stepped into the breach. He performed fantastically. He's a relentless jumper and galloper and it was tremendous to get another Grade 1 winner for Cheveley Park. Ballyburn won his maiden on Friday and improved hugely. He did everything right and that puts his season right back on track. I'm very pleased he got a win at Leopardstown for his owners Ronnie Bartlett and David Manasseh. We'll see what his next race will be, we have a lot of staying types in the Lawlor's of Naas so we won't make any decisions until after we've seen the Naas race.

SUNDAY Punchestown 12.45 - Klarc Kent The ground and trip will suit my horse here. Three Card Brag runs against him so it will be difficult based on their ratings. He's in good shape for his reappearance and everything suits him but it's a top beginners chase. 1.45 - Storm Heart Storm Heart has been working and jumping well at home, I'm very happy with him. He's a horse I'm looking forward to getting out and seeing how he goes. It could be competitive but I hope he'll be up to it. 2.15 - Sir Gerhard Hopefully we can get his confidence back as he fell the last day on his seasonal return. His official rating puts him in with a big chance in this field, he has every chance. 3.45 - Shaving She ran a bit disappointingly at Naas but I think this track will suit her and this ground will suit her. I'm hoping she could improve from her first run.

MONDAY Fairyhouse 12.40 - I Will Be Baie I Will Be Baie has some nice bumper form. I think the trip will suit him and he jumps well at home. We're up against the horse that Patrick (Mullins) bred, My Trump Card, and that one could be tough to beat, but he's in good shape. 2.25 - Allegorie De Vassy Hopefully this is an opportunity for her, although she does have to give plenty of weight. She's in god form and she'll handle the track and the ground. 2.25 Instit She wouldn't look too well in at these weights but she's a mare that is improving all the time. She has a good record at Fairyhouse and the heavy ground will definitely suit her. 3.00 Nick Rockett Nick Rockett is a course winner here over hurdles and I think he'll improve for his chasing debut. I think Paul (Townend) might have made the right decision to ride him. 3.00 Tactical Move He might just lack race fitness in these conditions but he's obviously a nice horse. 3.35 - I Am River I think we have a nice horse here. He's by Getaway, out of a Yeats mare, which means he'll have an abundance of stamina which will help as it could be testing by the last race. He's a nice type and I hope he could be a rare bumper winner for his owner.