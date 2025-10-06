Willie Mullins column: Plans for the star names this season

We’ve had a bit of wetter weather this late summer and early autumn but some of the tracks are still quite firm. So, we’re not in a rush with the horses and we’ll start them going when they are ready – and the ground is right.

I think Anzadam might be good enough to go down the Champion Hurdle route and we’re probably looking at the Morgiana potentially as a starting point. He’s a horse I’d like to go novice chasing with at some stage, but it looks like we’re staying over hurdles this year.

We’ve been doing a lot of thinking about Ballyburn and I think going back over hurdles might be the best option at this point of his career. He could always go back over fences again later on. He would look a really good prospect for the Stayers’ Hurdle and that’s the route I’m going down this year with him.

There’s a possibility he might be ready for the Hatton’s Grace.