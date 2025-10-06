Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
Get the latest from the leading trainer
Get the latest from the leading trainer

Willie Mullins column: Plans for the star names this season

By Willie Mullins
Sporting Life Plus
Tue October 07, 2025 · 2h ago

Our star columnist with an early update on plans for some big names for the season ahead.

We’ve had a bit of wetter weather this late summer and early autumn but some of the tracks are still quite firm. So, we’re not in a rush with the horses and we’ll start them going when they are ready – and the ground is right.

I think Anzadam might be good enough to go down the Champion Hurdle route and we’re probably looking at the Morgiana potentially as a starting point. He’s a horse I’d like to go novice chasing with at some stage, but it looks like we’re staying over hurdles this year.

We’ve been doing a lot of thinking about Ballyburn and I think going back over hurdles might be the best option at this point of his career. He could always go back over fences again later on. He would look a really good prospect for the Stayers’ Hurdle and that’s the route I’m going down this year with him.

There’s a possibility he might be ready for the Hatton’s Grace.

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678472&lpid=34&bid=1490
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING