Willie Mullins column: Navan and Exeter runners

Our star columnist is flying high after an incredible Dublin Racing Festival and goes through his Sunday team.

Navan Sunday 13:45 Gaucher

This is a nice horse by Frankel and we’ve been looking to get him out for a while now. I don’t think he’ll be suited by these conditions but he’s one to follow and could win this type of race even on ground he doesn’t like. 15:45 Nick Rockett

Paul has sided with him, and he’s done nothing wrong this season. I think he’ll handle track and ground and we skipped the DRF with him to wait for this – as we did with Minella Cocooner. 15:45 Minella Cocooner

He won over course-and-distance here in January and Danny rides him. It’s all to play for between our two and we’ll find out if Paul made the right choice. 16:45 Cantico

His form at Christmas was probably very good. I was disappointed he didn’t win on the day, but he was very green and that experience and what we’ve done with him at home since will be of huge benefit to him. I hope he can do the business.

Exeter 15:05 Fun Fun Fun