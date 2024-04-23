Willie Mullins column: Midweek runners

As he continues his quest to win the British trainers' title our columnist looks back on a great weekend in Ayr and ahead to the meeting at Perth.

Saturday was an extraordinary day at Ayr. I was hoping to maybe get a winner on the afternoon, and we ended up with four, coming out on the right side of two very close photo finishes. We picked up some nice place prize-money too and it’s gone a long way towards winning the championship in Britain, but it’s not done and dusted yet. It was a stroke of genius from David Casey to enter Sharjah in a three-mile handicap chase, his class just shone through even though he carried top weight on ground that you wouldn’t normally expect him to excel on. But my instructions to David were to enter everything qualified in whatever races and see what happens. It isn’t what we’d usually do but shows what can be done. Macdermott feels like he’s been around forever but he’s only six and to be winning a race like the Coral Scottish Grand National at his age, augurs well for the future. Because of his rating I couldn’t run him a lot of the races I wanted to, and he got valuable practice going around in races that probably just didn’t suit him but suited his rating.

Willie Mullins celebrates with Macdermott

It worked out in the end and for a six-year-old to jump and gallop like that over four miles is a big plus for the future. We can look all the different Nationals in the different countries around Europe. El Fabiolo is an intended runner in the bet365 Celebration Chase at Sandown on Saturday, but we haven’t decided about the rest, including Gaelic Warrior, yet. We’ll have a handful of runners at the meeting though. Perth Wednesday 13:50 Dr Eggman

When Paul got down off him at Naas the other day he said to run him back quickly. He said it would suit him, he’s a stuffy horse and he felt it would work so here we are at Perth. If he’s at his best, he should be the one to beat. 14:55 Loughglynn

Another who could be well in here, maybe it represents a little drop in class and I’m very happy to have him in this race. 15:25 Instit

I think going out in trip will suit my mare. She’s isn’t particularly well treated by the conditions of the race but I think her style of running and going up to three miles puts her in there with a right chance. 15:55 Figaroc

He carries top weight but is well capable of doing that being a fine, big stamp of a chaser. He has his chance but its very hard to have confidence in him.

Ludlow 14:00 Daddy Long Legs

He takes a drop in class going to Ludlow, Patrick put up his hand to ride him and he looks very well in but I’m told it’s a unique lay-out of a track and hopefully he’ll handle it. Perth Thursday 15:35 Milo Lises

Won well for Brian Hayes in Punchestown and he renews his acquaintance with him. I think he will improve a lot for his last run which puts him in here with a great chance. 16:10 Feu Du Bresil