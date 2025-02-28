Willie Mullins column: Leopardstown Sunday runners

Leopardstown Sunday 16:02 James Du Berlais

JJ Slevin rides but he has a big task here with top weight. The trip should suit him, but I do worry the big weight will be tough to carry.

Peter Smithers claims seven which helps but I just worry the trip might be a bit sharp for him on Sunday.

The ground is drying up over the weekend and Leopardstown has been riding a little drier too so I think it could be Adamantly Chosen’s turn to get into the money this time. Paul Townend has chosen to ride him which I like.

He just hasn’t been firing of late and I’m hoping he comes into form soon with the spring now fast approaching.

This is a handicap where she carries top weight. She’s been running well all season and possibly a good claimer like Sean Cleary-Farrell can do the trick for her but it’s going to be tough task under that weight.

Recent winners

I thought Paul Townend was very good on Paggane at Clonmel on Thursday, going round the inside. It looked like he was boxed in, but he obviously knew that Karia Des Blaises would jump left under pressure which is exactly what happened and opened the door for him.

She got off the mark for the season there and with that under her belt it might give her more confidence to go on and win more races.

I was very happy with Nick Rockett’s win in the Bobbyjo, it’s always a great pointer for the Randox Grand National so what more could we ask for in such a good trial like that?

Spindleberry put up a very good performance against some way more experienced chasers to win on only her second run over fences at Fairyhouse on Saturday. That shows she could be a high-class mare. She’s in at Cheltenham but I like the fact she’s run well around Fairyhouse and the Grade One novice chase there over Easter would be a very reasonable target.

Kaiser Ball put in a very good performance to win the bumper on the same card. He was settled at the rear of the field by Thomas Costello and came through with a lovely even run. He would look like he could go the whole way to be a top-class horse over hurdles and fences with his pedigree. The sire may not be a well-known name in Ireland, but his stats really back up from a small book of mares. He looks like he could step into any of the top-class bumpers for the rest of the season including at Cheltenham.

We were very impressed with Aqua Force who won the bumper in Gowran a couple of weeks ago and she impressed enough that JP McManus stepped in and bought her. She looks a decent prospect to have for jumping in the future.