Chacun Pour Soi spearheads a star-studded team for our columnist. Check out his thoughts on all the runners.

Sandown 14:25 Chacun Pour Soi

It’s always tough going across to England for your first run of the season and the Betfair Tingle Creek can be a tough race for any horse. He’s coming up against rivals who have had a run and are match fit. I think he’ll take to the fences around there and I hope the ground will be suitable enough for him too. He’s a good, free-going sort and I think he’ll enjoy the track so we’re hoping for a good run to get his season under way. Aintree 12:20 Elimay

This could be a nice opportunity for her. That said she has hasn’t had an ideal preparation in that she had to travel to England and back last weekend when the race was originally scheduled for Carlisle. The conditions of the race – and the ground – suit her and I’m looking forward to a very big run.

Navan 11:30 Whatdeawant

He was a nice bumper horse from last season and jumps well, he’s had plenty of practice at home. I hope he can give his owners Sean and Bernardine Mulryan a good start to the season. 13:08 Burning Victory

She could have a nice handicap mark. She ran in the Galway Hurdle over two miles and the experience she got going at that speed will be invaluable in a race like this over three. Even though she’s carrying nearly top weight I’m hoping for a really big run. Her form on the Flat this season was excellent. 13:08 Maze Runner

Jack Foley’s five-pound claim gives him a fighting chance in this valuable prize over an extended trip. The rain won’t be any harm to him and that claim could make all the difference here. 13:08 Captain Kangaroo and Wearapinkribbon

Both have been disappointing, and may be best watched in a race as competitive as this. If they show something, they might be able to capitalise on the good run over Christmas. 14:18 Blue Sari

His form figures wouldn’t suggest people should be dipping into their pockets and having a few quid on him. I’m hoping he gets a clear round and if he does, he could make up into a decent novice chaser 14:18 Keskonrisk

He looks a nice individual and made for novice chasing. However, it is a very hot race and finishing in the first six could be a good run. He’s very fit and well and jumps well. He could be in the first three but it’s a very hot contest.

Sunday Punchestown 14:00 Allaho

He starts his season off in a terribly competitive renewal of the John Durkan. He appears to be developing well at home. I’m very happy with him, and his homework and jumping has all been very good. We have to get him out and I’m happy to do it here on a track I think he’ll run well on. 14:00 Asterion Forlonge

Won very well at the big Festival here in the spring with Bryan Cooper on so I’ve kept that partnership together. He’s doing everything right at home and is a horse who I think has more ability than he’s shown us so far and can improve this season over fences. 14:00 Franco De Port

His style of racing means he won’t be in the van early on and he was running a great race before he fell here at the big spring Festival. That run puts him in here with a good chance if Bryony can get him to hold his jumping together. 14:00 Janidil

He won his Grade One at Fairyhouse and is a horse that improved nicely throughout the season. He could work up into being a nice three-mile chaser this season. 14:00 Kemboy

It’s not ideal starting out over this trip with him, it could be too short, but he needs to start somewhere and I felt better starting at home rather than going to Aintree over an extended trip. I hope he gets into a nice rhythm with his jumping.

14:00 Melon

He‘s been a little disappointing since running very well at Christmas in the Savills and I just hope Brian Hayes gets a nice tune out of him in this. 14:00 Tornado Flyer

His best run last year was in this race and he goes well fresh. Darragh O’Keeffe is used to winning big races and beat us on A Plus Tard at Leopardstown in the Savills Chase last season. I’m happy to use him on this horse and hopefully he can get a tune out of him. 14:35 Ferny Hollow

He lacks a lot of racing experience, but he comes here with big credentials having beaten Bob Olinger in his maiden hurdle last year. He jumps well. His point-to-point experience will stand him in good stead and on the face of it he looks a nice horse to ride. He’s working well enough and Patrick takes the ride. 14:35 Gentleman De Mee

He’s a tough ride and I‘d imagine getting him settled and jumping will be the first ask before we see what he can do later in the race. 15:05 Recite A Prayer

It’s unusual for me to run a novice in an open handicap after having only one run over fences but I can’t find anything more suitable for him against novices. I’m taking a punt and running him to see where he lies. He might have a tough position in the handicap off this weight but we’ll know more after the race. 15:35 Glengouly

He had a nice run at Ballinrobe in April when I thought he might go close. I’m hoping he’ll be in the first three and if the rain comes that will suit him. He’s having another run in a bumper to see how he fares but he might be better off going over hurdles and then to fences sooner rather than later. If Patrick can work the oracle on him in this I’d be delighted.

Cork 12:10 Kilcruit

Sean O’Keeffe picks up a good book of spare rides for us at the meting starting off with this fellow who jumps well at home. There’s plenty of rain down there which I think will be to his advantage and I’m looking forward to a good run from him. 12:40 Dysart Dynamo

He has done nothing wrong and been very impressive in his two bumpers. He’s another who jumps well enough and he should give a really good account of himself. It could be a nice starting point for him. 13:45 Robinnia

I thought she was very unlucky on her last run at Galway and that form puts her in this with a great chance. 13:45 Concertista & Dolcita

Over hurdles they have better form than Robinnia and if Concertisa, who jumps very well at home, can get over her lack of experience she could give everything in the race a run for their money.

Dolcita was second to Concertista in the mares’ novices’ race at Cheltenham in March 2020 and her hurdle rating also puts her in here with a chance. She does jump very well too. 14:20 Cash Back

His form figures again would suggest he’s one to watch rather than back but I hope he gets his confidence back over fences. 14:20 Energumene