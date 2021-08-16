Can Sharjah win a fourth Matheson Hurdle? Check out our star columnist on his full Wednesday team.

Wednesday team I’m very pleased with the horses who travelled back from England after the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase. Both Tornado Flyer and Asterion Forlonge came out if it well and we’re looking forward to seeing them in action again. It was good to sign off with a winner at Leopardstown on Monday. Embassy Gardens is a nice horse for Sean and Bernardine Mulryan. He ran a bit green in the straight and didn’t know how to put his head down and win the race. He’s a horse who does all the right things at home and I’m sure he’ll improve hugely for that experience.

Embassy Gardens wins at Leopardstown

Leopardstown 12:35 Kilcruit

Unfortunately, his form didn’t get franked on Monday with Largy Debut, who beat him on his hurdling debut, pulling-up in the Future Champions Novice Hurdle. Kilcruit seems to be fine after his reappearance run and I think that will bring him on a good bit. We’re looking for him to make amends for getting beat down in Cork. 13:10 Dysart Diamond

On paper she looks like she might be the one for us and she does run well around Leopardstown. She’s now getting out to two-and-a-half miles and it doesn’t seem to bother her. She has a good chance. 13:10 Finest Evermore

She’s been off the track for a long time and, while she has some nice form, I feel this might be a little tough for her on her return. 13:10 My Sister Sarah

She looks like she wants three miles nowadays but does have a chance off her rating. 13:10 Shewearsitwell

Of my four she probably has the best form coming into this but is back after a break of 451 days. The trip and ground will be fine for her though.

13:45 Bacardys

He’s been hurdling for the last few seasons but did come to the last at this meeting in 2018 with the beginners chase in the bag, only to fall. If he can get his jumping right, he has every chance. 13:45 Ontheropes

He’s been improving hand over fist all season and jumps and stays well. He has a rating to be involved and a chance of getting in the money. 14:20 Saint Roi

Rachael Blackmore comes in for the ride as Mark Walsh goes to Limerick. I think this horse will suit her, he has a nice style of running and jumping. We intended going chasing this year, but he had a little setback and we switched back to hurdles. I think he’ll be competitive here even though it’s his first run of the season as he’s gone well fresh before. 14:20 Sharjah

He comes here to his favourite track, at his favourite time of the year, off the back of a good win in the Morgiana at Punchestown. He’s won the last three runnings of this and I’m hoping he can do it again. 14:20 Echoes In Rain

She was too free in the Morgiana with a slow pace on that day. A quicker gallop here will suit and, while she has to improve around a stone to get into this company, she’s learning how to race better over hurdles with every run. 15:25 Flemencello

She gets the mares’ allowance and Jody Townend’s five-pound claim too. She won’t be out of the reckoning if everything goes right for her. 15:25 The Nice Guy

His form got a good boost on Monday when the horse he beat at Fairyhouse the last day, Santonito, only went down by the shortest of short heads behind Embassy Gardens. If he can improve on that run, he has a great chance again.

Limerick 14:40 Glengouly