Willie Mullins is gearing up for a huge week at Punchestown and you can read his thoughts on the strong Tuesday team right here.
Paul has elected to ride her as she's probably the class filly of ours in this race. She should be sharper over this trip. She's dropping in class here and is fit and well.
She possibly wants a longer trip to be seen at her best.
I don't think the ground will suit Nikini and she may have to settle for a supporting role.
Patrick has kept the ride on Diverge who finished third in Cheltenham, when staying on nicely. The pace of this race and the track might suit him better. He could improve again.
Paul rides Facile Vega in this race, he's got the highest rating. He seems to have come back from Cheltenham in very good shape.
He has his chance on previous form and Danny Mullins rides. I think the smaller field might suit both Il Etait Temps and Diverge.
He ran very well down in Cork last time out. A reproduction of that form should see him in the money.
Tax For Max is another horse who ran very well in Fairyhouse, he had a tough enough race that day but definitely has his chance here if that effort doesn't take too much out of him.
Danny Mullins rides Bialystok and his form from Naas is working out. I'd say a sharp two miles would suit him here.
Simon Torrens rides Tekao and I'd think he had quite a hard race at Cheltenham. It'll be interesting to see if he gets over that quickly enough as we like him.
Blue Lord disappointed on his last run and would have to put that behind him to tackle the top two in this line-up.
The same comment for Blue Lord applies to Chacun Pour Soi although they're both previous course and distance winners who we feel deserve their chance in this race.
Paul rides Energumene as you'd expect and we're hoping to pick up where we left off in Cheltenham when winning the Champion Chase over there. He seems in good form after his run and more anticipated rain which is coming should suit him.
He may be the one to give Energumene most to do. He unfortunately missed Cheltenham but that might be to his advantage here as he comes here fresh on a track that will suit his style of running. If there's one to upset the favourite, this could be the one.
We have two unknowns in the Goffs Defender Bumper, a race that's been good to us over the years. Hopefully one of these two might fly the flag for us. But it's going to be a tough race by all accounts. Jody Townend rides Milo Lises.
Patrick Mullins rides Predators Gold and he's been pleasing me in his work. He is a Masked Marvel gelding and he's owned by Gigginstown House Stud. We hope at least one of our pair can make their presence felt.
He was third in Fairyhouse and Paul thinks that he needs the longer trip. He'll go on the ground and we've put a tongue-tie on which might benefit him.
He's only had the one run over fences and takes his chance here despite the lack of experience. It'll obviously be his last opportunity as a novice.
James Du Berlais has a rating which leaves him needing to improve in this company but I suppose going up to three miles could help him do just that.
Sir Gerhard is our top-rated horse in here and he ran very well at Fairyhouse. He comes back here a little quick but there isn't anything else left for him this season. Patrick got a great tune out of him and he jumped well, I was a little bit disappointed that he didn't pick up a little better which doesn't bode well going up to three miles but as a bumper horse I always thought he wouldn't have trouble staying.
He's got a Flat pedigree, being by Footstepsinthesand, and the weekend rain and wet forecast may not suit him. We'll be hoping for the best with him.
