Willie Mullins column: Guide to Fairyhouse Saturday runners

Our star columnist talks us through his runners as the Fairyhouse Easter Meeting gets under way on Saturday.

Fairyhouse 15:20 Cuta Des As

She’s been a little disappointing but then again, she has a nice weight and that gives her a chance in this. 15:20 Zenta

She likes the track, and I think she’ll go on the ground so she must have a chance, but she does have a big weight to carry. Mark Walsh has elected to ride her from JP McManus’ team which is a positive. 16:30 Fishery Lane

Paul Townend takes the ride. He pulled up in the Albert Barlett but he’s a horse I think does stay well. I just have a feeling he went too fast that day and the ones that were up there early on found it difficult to finish. Different tactics on Saturday could make a huge difference to him and I’d be giving him every chance. 16:30 Inn At The Park

Another that might have over-raced in the Albert Barlett and coming back to a track where he has form and we know likes, gives him an opportunity. 16:30 Road To Home

He was very good last time at Hexham. He has his chance but it’s going to be a difficult task coming back to Ireland in a race in which he won’t get things all his own way.

17:05 Sea Of Sands

Has been very disappointing the last couple of times when you look at his third-place finish in the Royal Bond. We’re taking the hood and tongue tie off on Saturday to see if we can get back him into that sort of form. If he does come back, he could be well handicapped. 17:05 Gold Dancer

Danny rides him. He had a little setback after pulling up on his chasing debut at Punchestown in November so we’re finishing the season over hurdles with him. This is going to be a tough assignment though. 17:05 Kalix Delabarriere

Paul rides and he’s a horse that works really well at home here. He’s one I’d have expected to have won a few more times this season but off a rating of 125 he has a very good chance. 17:05 Stormbreaker

He’s been a tough ride but will go on the ground, has a nice low weight and Rachael Blackmore takes the ride. 17:05 Zillow

He might get some nice ground at Fairyhouse which could suit given the way he’s bred, and he should also like the track. He only has 10st 4lb to carry and I’m hoping to see some improvement from him, but I think we have better chances in the race.

17:40 Hello Jean

She ran well on debut at Leopardstown and hopefully Jody Townend can get this filly across the line in her quest to be champion lady amateur rider.

Cork 16:20 Lope De Lilas