Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
Get the latest from the leading trainer
Get the latest from the leading trainer

Willie Mullins column: Fairyhouse Saturday runners

By Willie Mullins
Sporting Life Plus
Fri December 12, 2025 · 2h ago

Our star columnist reflects on his recent winners, updates on some stable stars and looks ahead to the weekend.

We had a little chip removed form Kopek De Bordes’ knee and it’s taken a little longer than we anticipated to come right so he misses Christmas and will head to the Dublin Racing Festival now.

I worked Galopin Des Champs in the week and he looks on course to run at Christmas all being well which is great, and it was a lovely surprise during the week when he shared Horse of the Year at the HRI Awards with Ethical Diamond.

It was remarkable to see a chaser and a Flat horse from the same yard picking up the accolade.

We’ve started Ethical Diamond off again this week and we’re aiming for the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan with him now. Hopefully that will be the start for a nice season for him albeit at much higher grade than he had been competing in up to the Breeders’ Cup.

Ethical Diamond beats Rebel's Romance at the Breeders' Cup
Ethical Diamond beats Rebel's Romance at the Breeders' Cup
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING