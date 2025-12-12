Willie Mullins column: Fairyhouse Saturday runners

We had a little chip removed form Kopek De Bordes’ knee and it’s taken a little longer than we anticipated to come right so he misses Christmas and will head to the Dublin Racing Festival now.

I worked Galopin Des Champs in the week and he looks on course to run at Christmas all being well which is great, and it was a lovely surprise during the week when he shared Horse of the Year at the HRI Awards with Ethical Diamond.

It was remarkable to see a chaser and a Flat horse from the same yard picking up the accolade.

We’ve started Ethical Diamond off again this week and we’re aiming for the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan with him now. Hopefully that will be the start for a nice season for him albeit at much higher grade than he had been competing in up to the Breeders’ Cup.