Willie Mullins column: Fairyhouse & Tramore runners

Looking back on another busy Christmas period for the yard, I thought State Man might have put up the best performance of his life in winning a second Matheson Hurdle.

That effort indicates to me that he is still improving, and while Impaire Et Passe's run might have looked disappointing I think it was a great run. We know he's not far away and maybe a step up in trip will suit him.

Galopin Des Champs was a revelation in the Savills Chase. To do what he did and the way that he finished off the race was fantastic, in what looked a top-class field going into it. I couldn't have foreseen a performance like that; I think a change in tactics and letting him enjoy himself early in the race was a huge help to him.

It opens up a lot of other options for Paul in terms of how he wants to ride him in future.

We haven't made any decision over whether his next run will be the Irish Gold Cup or the Cheltenham Gold Cup. These horses only have a certain amount of time at the top and sometimes you have to make the most of it. If he's in good form then it's highly likely we'll go back to the Dublin Racing Festival, but we've not discussed it fully yet.

Grangeclare West was initially entered in the Grade 1 novice chase as a second-string but unfortunately Klassical Dream has met with a setback and this fellow stepped into the breach. He performed fantastically. He's a relentless jumper and galloper and it was tremendous to get another Grade 1 winner for Cheveley Park.

Ballyburn won his maiden on Friday and improved hugely. He did everything right and that puts his season right back on track. I'm very pleased he got a win at Leopardstown for his owners Ronnie Bartlett and David Manasseh.

We'll see what his next race will be, we have a lot of staying types in the Lawlor's of Naas so we won't make any decisions until after we've seen the Naas race.