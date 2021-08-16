Willie Mullins runs Elimay at Carlisle on Sunday while he has a host of Fairyhouse runners - check out his thoughts here.

Sunday Fairyhouse 12:35 Feigh

She ran much too freely on her last run at Listowel. I think a change of tactics would be needed here and we’ll probably drop her in, trying to get her to switch off and jump. Hopefully she’ll run a much more settled race and produce what she might have at the end of the race. It could give her a place chance in a very hot race. 13:05 Arctic Warrior

We think a lot of him on his homework and maybe things have to go his own way as he was disappointing last time. We might change tactics with him too and I’ll have a chat with Mark Walsh before the race. If he shows in the race what he shows us at home he’d be a leading player. 13:05 Farout

He jumped badly at Listowel last time but had jumped well before that. A bigger obstacle at Fairyhouse might make him concentrate more and the form of his previous runs gives him a chance. 13:05 Statuaire

On the face of it she has to improve a bit but she probably has more experience than a lot of these rivals having run in France before she came to Ireland. Her form puts her in the frame here too. I’m letting her take her chance in this Grade One relatively early in the season because that experience might play a big part in it. 13:35 Bleu Berry

He’ll have to improve on his run at Cork last time but this track might suit him better. He isn’t out of this if at his best. 14:05 Stones And Roses

It’s a tough task for him on his first start of the season going over three miles and five and I’d be happy to watch him and see how things progress. He’ll be aimed at some of the big staying handicaps this season. 14:40 Saldier

Patrick elected to ride him. He’s been running on the flat and over hurdles so comes into the Hatton’s Grace with the advantage of race fitness. it will be hard to present a problem to Honeysuckle but on the given day he might have the ability to do that. He’s looked like he’s needed a trip as he gets older so we’re running over further this year. 14:40 Stormy Ireland

Danny has got on really well with Stormy Ireland in the past and she really likes this track. I’m sure she will give a very good account of herself.

15:10 Dads Lad

He surprised me when winning so well at Cork last time. He comes into this on a nice weight, Brian Hayes who rode him last time gets on well with him and he has his chance again. 15:10 Glens Of Antrim

We’re hoping the first-time tongue-tie can bring about improvement from her but I think she will improve as the season progresses. She has her chance. 15:10 Mr Coldstone

He probably has to improve a bit to feature in the finish here. We’ll just cross our fingers and hope he does progress. 15:10 Purple Mountain

The ground will be just about alright for her on what could possibly be her final run before a winter break. 15:10 Whiskey Sour

I think the ground will suit him and Jack Foley’s five-pound claim will help. The jockey is in form and riding well so I’m hoping for a decent run. 15:40 Data Breach

He seems to be a nice individual who has had a few training problems. We run here and I need to get him out on the track and see what he’s like. This should probably put him right for Christmas. Carlisle 13:45 Elimay

Storm Arwen is due to hit and could threaten Carlisle but if it doesn’t we might have found a nice opportunity for Elimay with the ground certain to be testing. Her form is strong, and this is a nice place to start out her season.

Last week and next week

Chacun Pour Soi will run in the Tingle Creek next week

First things first, Chacun Poir Soi will definitely run in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown next week – I haven’t decided about my other entries yet. Looking back on last week, Deploy The Getaway jumped fantastically until the final hurdle at Gowran last weekend which probably cost him a chance of victory. He looked like a nice horse for the future and the way he jumped his hurdles he’s one to look forward to over fences. My Sister Sarah found a nice opportunity at Kempton on Monday and she took it well. She was given a very nice ride by Nico De Boinville who we were lucky to get on the day. We had three winners at Thurles on Thursday. Ciel De Neige made a great start to his chasing career and I was very taken with how he jumped. He seemed to be an old hand at it and might be one to look forward to in one of the Graded races over Christmas. Brian Hayes was very clever on Cilaos Emery, sensing there wasn’t going to be any pace in the race and electing to make it even though the horse hadn’t been over this trip before. His jumping was good and it opens a lot more doors moving forward. Braganza didn’t exactly jump like you’d want in the maiden hurdle but seems to have an engine as despite her average jumping she was able to gallop away from her rivals. I’d be hopeful for her this season but we need to get her jumping right. Here are my thoughts on the team for this weekend. Saturday Newbury 15:00 Ontheropes

He went into the Munster National as a maiden and won really well. He jumped nicely and improved for the break he’d had before that. He has a similar profile to Total Recall who won the Munster National and went on to win the Ladbrokes Trophy for me. I’m hoping Ontheropes can emulate him. The extra two furlongs will suit him, he has bundles of stamina, and jumps well enough. If he keeps it all together he has a real chance. 15:00 Brahma Bull

He’ll have no trouble with the ground or trip here. He’s a big, strong horse who will cope with top weight OK too. 15:00 Annamix

He just might not be suited by the extended trip here. His jumping let him down a little at Punchestown last time and I’d be a little worried about that too but he’s another who is very hard to find races for. This has been the plan for a while.

Fairyhouse 12:30 Unexcepted

He hasn’t run for a while and it’s a tough task under top weight from a rating of 148 but he’s built to carry the weight and the ground will suit him fine. 13:01 Adamantly Chosen

He won the Goffs Land Rover Bumper at Punchestown and is a nice type of horse. He jumps well at home and if he’s anything like his relation Adamant Approach he should make an impact over hurdles. He’s more of a hurdler than a chaser to look at and I think he’ll handle the ground alright. The form of his win at Punchestown is working out well. 13:36 Grangee

She’s nice, a lighter-framed mare who looks like a hurdler. Her bumper form puts her in here with a real good chance but her lack of experience over hurdles might be a problem. If she jumps well, as she does at home, she should make her mark before long. 14:11 Walking Fame

She’s been a bit disappointing of late and needs things to go her way. It’s hard to find races for her that are suitable, and she has to take her chance here. 15:21 The Nice Guy