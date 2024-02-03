Willie Mullins column: Dublin Racing Festival Sunday team

State Man leads the charge on day two of the Dublin Racing Festival for our star columnist. Check out his exclusive guide to every runner.

12:40 Risk Belle

I thought she ran well at Christmas when third to Jetara and she’ll have improved for that. I know she has a lot of weight but I’d expect her to be in the mix in this. 13:10 Fact To File

He was very good when winning his beginners’ chase at this course last time. He’s a horse I really like, and he could be the one to give Gaelic Warrior most to do. 13:10 Gaelic Warrior

I’d imagine he’ll be at the top of everyone’s list for this after his win at Limerick over Christmas. The trip on Sunday will suit him fine and while going left-handed might be a bit of a worry, I think he’ll be alright on that front. 13:10 Grangeclare West

He won the Grade One here over Christmas and was very impressive and while this trip might possibly be a little short for him, the fact Patrick put his hand up to ride gives me more confidence.

Patrick Mullins: Sunday's Dublin Racing Festival runners

13:40 Absurde

He pulled up in the Future Champion Novices’ last time and the drier conditions will suit him on Sunday. As we get into the spring, I think his form will rise as the ground gets better. 13:40 Ballyburn

He was very impressive when winning here last month and looks to be a horse who is going the right way now. He would look to be the pick of ours in this off the back of that win. 13:40 Daddy Long Legs

He was very good when winning at Thurles in November but disappointed behind Caldwell Potter last time. Again, Patrick has elected to ride this fellow and he didn’t like the ground at all at Christmas. He needs to leave that run completely behind him but he could do just that and his homework has been good. I think he’s a good each-way price. 13:40 Gold Dancer

He’s a new recruit for Gigginstown who won in France before joining us. He’s a nice horse who has had a few training problems and will improve for the run. 13:40 Jit Langy

Was very impressive when winning at Tipperary back in May and has had a little problem since. He’s ready to run now and is another one who, at double-figure prices, might be worth looking at each-way. 14:10 Dinoblue

She’s been in tip-top order at home and the form of her win over Gentleman De Mee at Christmas looks good. She could give the favourite most to do in this. 14:10 El Fabiolo

He comes here in good order, and I’d be hoping he’ll be the one to beat. He was very good at Cork on his return in the Hilly Way. 14:10 Gentleman De Mee

He goes well at Leopardstown and won this race last year. If there’s any slip up from El Fabiolo he could easily be the one to benefit from it. 14:10 Saint Roi

He won the Irish Arkle here and while he might not have the figures to suggest he can go close on Sunday, if they happen to over-race early then he will be one who is closing fast at the end.

14:45 State Man

He comes here in good form and fingers crossed he can reproduce his run when winning the Matheson Hurdle at Christmas. I’ve no doubt he could improve on it too. 14:45 Impaire Et Passe

He chased home State Man last time and looked a danger to his stablemate at the second last and around the home bend. He is sure to improve from that as well but it’s a question of which horse has improved most. Visually from what we see at home I’d be happy to say the result will be the same as it was that day. 14:45 Echoes In Rain

She was third in the Matheson Hurdle but that might be harder to repeat with an in-form Bob Olinger in the field. 15:20 Classic Getaway

He was an unlucky loser the last day and that form brings him right into this race. I think he’ll like the ground better here at Leopardstown and he has his chance despite the big weight. 15:20 James Du Berlais

He ran a cracker in the Paddy Power at Leopardstown over Christmas. He looked to be going so well from a mile or so out, he was just doing too much all the time and in a faster-run race he might have finished stronger. This is a slightly shorter trip and he might see this out better. 15:20 Adamantly Chosen

He was probably another one who suffered with the heavy ground at Christmas. He has his chance on this better surface. 15:20 Meetingofthewaters

He really relished the testing conditions at Christmas and is still in here with a nice racing weight. He’ll relish coming back three furlongs in trip too and it’ll be interesting to see how he handles everything. He comes here in good form. 15:20 Chavez

Chavez is going out in trip now. He’s a little out of the handicap so I’ve put on our very good claimer Kieran Callaghan on. He looks a good each-way option in this race.

15:50 Bialystok

We gave Bialystok an easy time after he ran in the Royal Bond and he’s come back good and strong. I think he has a reasonable chance on this drying ground. 15:50 Zenta

We’ve decided to go back over hurdles with Zenta this season, things aren’t working out as well as we’d hoped over fences, so she takes her chance here. It nearly always takes a run or two after being over fences to readjust, especially when you take into account how good a handicap this is mind. 16:25 Aurora Vega

She’s a daughter of Quevega and she’s unbeaten in three runs. This is a big step up in class, but we felt we would give her the opportunity. She seems in good order at home and Patrick has elected to ride her so we’ll hope for the best. 16:25 Baby Kate

She surprised me with how well she did things in Cheltenham, she’s not the biggest mare but obviously has a big engine. It’s going to be a tough task for her here, but we hope for the best. 16:25 Femme Magnifique

Charlie Mullins rides and we were very happy with her in Thurles. She’s by Champs Elysees, as is Baby Kate, and I think she’ll handle the ground and everything. She could put in a big run. 16:25 Fleur Au Fusil