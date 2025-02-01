Willie Mullins column: Dublin Racing Festival Sunday runners

Check out our star columnist on his tremendous team for Leopardstown on Sunday.

12:40 Straight Home

Paul should know this horse as she was formerly trained by Tim Townend and his sister Jody has won on her twice. She’s started well for us, winning last time at Clonmel, under Patrick. She has a nice weight here over a trip that should suit. 13:10 Ballyburn

This looks an intriguing race. He comes back from Kempton where he disappointed at Christmas over a sharp two miles. This longer trip here should suit him better having won over two-and-a-half at Cheltenham last spring. 13:10 Champ Kiely

While he won well at Fairyhouse he probably has to find a little bit to compete with our other two in this. 13:10 Impaire Et Passe

Won the Grade One at Limerick at Christmas over an extended two miles three. His sharp jumping and the speed he showed over that trip puts him in here with a chance. He arrives here with all guns blazing.

13:40 Kaid D'authie

Looks a real top-notcher. I hope dropping back from two-and-a-half miles to two won’t be a problem for him. He jumps well albeit he did tip up at Navan on his first run. He does everything right at home and it’s going to be a fascinating race. 13:40 Karafon

He was beaten a long way his last run and it will be hard to see him making up all that ground but if things did go right for him, he might have an each-way chance. 13:40 Karniquet

Patrick put his hand up to ride him. He made a bad mistake at the second hurdle at Christmas which effectively put him out of the race, and we don’t really know how good he is. 13:40 Kopek Des Bordes

Paul rides him, the horse having won under Patrick at Christmas. His jumping left a lot to be desired at Leopardstown, however, with that run under his belt and a faster pace I think he’ll be better. He jumps well at home and with little adjustments to tactics he will be a formidable force in this very hot race. 13:40 Redemption Day

He faces a big task here and is probably best watched. 13:40 Sea Of Sands

He might have a better chance than his price suggests. He ran very well in the Royal Bond and things didn't go right for him at Christmas. He has to put that effort behind him, but he'll give each-way punters a run for their money.

14:10 El Fabiolo

He’s having his first run of the season but has plenty of form to suggest he could shake up the top ones in this, but he will have to be on top of his game to do so. It might be difficult returning in a race of this calibre for all he has a good record fresh. 14:10 Gaelic Warrior

I felt he ran a cracker at Christmas when for me he was just beaten for fitness. With that run under his belt, he must come here with a very good chance. 14:10 Gentleman De Mee

A former winner of this race two years ago, he’ll have his chance over this course-and-distance but it will be a tough task against the horses at the top end of the market. 14:45 James Du Berlais

He has a lot of weight but likes the track and will love the trip and the ground. 14:45 Horantzau D'airy

Was running well early in the season but his last couple of runs leave a lot to be desired and he’s probably best watched. 14:45 Adamantly Chosen

I thought be ran well enough at Christmas but is another who has to improve but I would like him on this ground right now. The forecast rain on Saturday night will not help him though. 14:45 Aime Desjy

His jumping has deteriorated over his last couple of runs. I’m hoping Brian Hayes can get him back on an even keel and if he does, he has each-way prospects.

State Man wins the Irish Champion

15:20 Daddy Long Legs

He’s been very hard to place. We’ll let him take his chance and hopefully he could run to some decent place money. 15:20 State Man

Paul Townend sticks with him. The State Man we know didn’t turn up at Christmas but let’s hope he does this time. If he does he’ll be a tough nut to crack. 15:20 Winter Fog

Patrick rides and ridden similarly to Christmas he might make up the placings. 15:20 Lossiemouth

Danny rides and she ran a lot better than I think many people thought behind Constitution Hill at Kempton over Christmas. I think she just got caught out having not run in a quickly-run two-mile race for a long time. That shouldn’t be a problem here and I’m hoping Danny gets on with her and she might give State Man most to do. 15:50 Tounsivator

Won the Royal Bond and while this looks a tough task in this valuable handicap, he should give a good account. 15:50 Storm Heart

Paul has taken the ride on him. Obviously, he was a very good juvenile last year and he probably thinks he’s a horse that’s still improving. He has his chance. 15:50 Batman Girac

He’ll have to improve for his first run back to get involved in this. 15:50 Highwind

A horse that could have a chance in a race like this at some stage during the season but it’s a big ask on his first run of the campaign. 15:50 Stormbreaker

I thought he was hugely unlucky at Punchestown last time and he must come here with a very big chance. 16:25 Bambino Fever

Surprised us and was nicely impressive in Punchestown on New Year’s Eve and has every chance. 16:25 Blue Velvet

Did everything nicely in Thurles but this would look a tough assignment for her. 16:25 Cameletta Vega Would have every chance, however if the forecast rain materialises on Saturday night it’s very much against her. 16:25 Future Prospect