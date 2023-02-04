A strong team for our star columnist at Leopardstown on Saturday - check out his thoughts on each and every runner right here.

13:20 Quais De Paris

I suppose it’s a bit of a surprise Paul Townend picking him having won a maiden hurdle at Tramore on his only start for us, but he obviously likes him a lot and he is a horse we have liked all winter. It’s a big vote of confidence for him and I think the trip will suit him. He won over two miles at Tramore and Paul expects a really good showing in this top class novice hurdle. 13:20 Grangeclare West

Paul rode him when he disappointed in the Lawlor's of Naas last time. He thinks maybe he hasn’t progressed enough yet even though he has two extra furlongs, so Danny takes over. If he came back to his best form, he will have a chance but he has to leave that last run behind him.

"We're expecting Galopin Des Champs to do what he does" Patrick Mullins on the Irish Gold Cup

13:55 Gust Of Wind

Won on his debut in France in Auteuil and did that very well. We’ve been happy with how he’s adapted to Irish hurdles and how he works at home. He’s entitled to take his chance. 13:55 Jourdefete

We ran him at Christmas, and he disappointed. He has to improve a good deal to be involved in the finish on Saturday. 13:55 Tekao

Won nicely over course-and-distance last time but this is a fair jump in class. I’m not sure he can do it but we’ll have to see. 13:55 Cinsa

A nice big mare that we bought in France. It will be interesting to see how she goes against these graded horses. She was fourth behind Lossiemouth on her only run in France and that form leaves her with a chance of getting into the frame. 13:55 Gala Marceau

She was second to Lossiemouth at Christmas and sweated up a good bit on the day. That might be her nature, but one would expect her to improve a good bit for that run which clearly puts her firmly in the picture. 13:55 Lossiemouth

Her two Irish runs have been very, very good and we don’t see any reason why she shouldn’t continue to improve. She comes here with the best credentials of any in our team.

14:30 Appreciate It

Paul rides him as expected. He jumps and gallops – does everything right. If he can do that again he looks to be the stable’s selected for the Irish Arkle. 14:30 Dysart Dynamo

Was very impressive on his chasing debut and I think fences have made him concentrate more on his jumping. Over hurdles he was inclined to over race and maybe had no respect for his obstacles. This track obviously suits him and he’ll make sure it’s a truly-run race. He could improve a lot from the last day which puts him in here with a shout. 14:30 Flame Bearer

Very impressive last time coming back to the minimum trip and with the addition of a tongue tie at Fairyhouse. His hurdles form wouldn’t be good enough to compete with the top ones in this but he seems to have improved for a fence. This will be a very informative race and will tell us where to go with him moving forward. 14:30 El Fabiolo

Another who likes to get on with things. We’re very happy with him and he’ll like the fast pace. He’s a slick jumper and there’s every chance he will improve again. He could give Appreciate It most to do. 14:30 Saint Roi

The tactics of this race will suit him. He’ll appreciate a really hot pace and will be trying to come off it late. He will take advantage if the ones in front get their sectionals wrong. 15:05 Franco De Port

Danny Mullins has elected to stick with him. He gets on well with the horse and this will be a truly-run race. Franco won an Irish Arkle here over two miles as a novice and if the pace is too generous up front this fellow will be staying on at the finish.

15:05 Galopin Des Champs

We’re looking forward to getting him out on a track he’s won at before. They seem to have put plenty of water on it and even though he’s never raced at three miles over fences, I’m very happy he’ll stay. He has a relaxed way of racing and showed us he has a nice, relaxed way of jumping the last day at Punchestown. We’re coming here hoping he can add an Irish Gold Cup to his CV. 15:05 Kemboy

He won this race two years ago and if the track hadn’t been watered it would have suited him more, but he likes Leopardstown. A front-running sort he has his chance with new jockey Rachael Blackmore on board. 15:05 Stattler

Patrick was keen to get back on board him. He ran a very good race behind Minella Indo at Tramore. That puts him in here with a good chance. With normal improvement from him he’s right in the mix. 15:40 Blue Sari

Paul rides him. It’s a very valuable prize and he has every chance as he goes well at Leopardstown. 15:40 Belle Metal

Rachael rides her and while the mare has been disappointing, I think the tactics at Navan last time weren’t right. A change on that front here and going an easier pace early on will suit and off a light weight she has her chance.

16:40 Chosen Witness

Jody Townend sticks with him having been very impressed with him at Limerick over Christmas. I don’t think he’s going to have the same testing conditions on Sunday but Jody was adamant this was a horse with a big engine when she got off him the last day. He wasn’t stopping at the finish there and he has a good chance. 16:40 Fact To File

Patrick has chosen to ride this one. He won a two-and-a-half-mile bumper here at Christmas and I think this horse is capable of much better. I’m very happy with his homework and how he has progressed since his debut. The education he got that day would stand him in good stead here and I hope he runs a big race. 16:40 Largy Hill

Mr Pat Taaffe rides him. This is a nice type of horse and I hope he runs well but I do think this is a very hot renewal 16:40 Special Cadeau