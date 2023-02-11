We had a very good time of things at Leopardstown and I’m glad to say most if not all of the runners have come out of their races well.

We won’t know the full impact on them until they’ve run at Cheltenham in March but they earned good prize-money and won good races. We’re very happy with how things turned out.

The Dublin Racing Festival looks to be a meeting that’s going to be a real part of the Irish-British National Hunt season in the future.

The amount of British interest in terms of the racegoers was great to see and I think putting all those fantastic races into two days is going to pay off handsomely for Leopardstown in the future.

Things obviously didn’t go right for Facile Vega and he was a little lame after the race. Hopefully he’ll be alright and we can prepare him for Cheltenham.

Things just didn’t go his way and these things happen in racing, but I’m sure the engine is still there and we’re still on course for Cheltenham.

Since then, it was great see Saldier go over fences, he’s had a few niggles the last few years but took to chasing like a duck to water. It seems to have given him a new lease of life.

Lot Of Joy broke her duck in good style at Fairyhouse which books her ticket for the mares’ novices’ hurdle at Cheltenham.

Looking ahead to this weekend, we've got some more big names in action.