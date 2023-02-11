Willie Mullins reflects on a magical Dublin Racing Festival and provides a guide to his full weekend team including a raider heading to Newbury for the Betfair Hurdle.
We had a very good time of things at Leopardstown and I’m glad to say most if not all of the runners have come out of their races well.
We won’t know the full impact on them until they’ve run at Cheltenham in March but they earned good prize-money and won good races. We’re very happy with how things turned out.
The Dublin Racing Festival looks to be a meeting that’s going to be a real part of the Irish-British National Hunt season in the future.
The amount of British interest in terms of the racegoers was great to see and I think putting all those fantastic races into two days is going to pay off handsomely for Leopardstown in the future.
Things obviously didn’t go right for Facile Vega and he was a little lame after the race. Hopefully he’ll be alright and we can prepare him for Cheltenham.
Things just didn’t go his way and these things happen in racing, but I’m sure the engine is still there and we’re still on course for Cheltenham.
Since then, it was great see Saldier go over fences, he’s had a few niggles the last few years but took to chasing like a duck to water. It seems to have given him a new lease of life.
Lot Of Joy broke her duck in good style at Fairyhouse which books her ticket for the mares’ novices’ hurdle at Cheltenham.
Looking ahead to this weekend, we've got some more big names in action.
Dinoblue is only a novice and we’ve a good record in this race with novices. She was second to Impervious in Cork and her form stacks up well enough to be competitive in this race. She’s in great shape and the ground will suit her.
She’s won this race the last couple of years but she came on a better preparation than she’s coming into this Saturday. She likes the track and will love the ground. She’s had a break since her last run, she just might not be as straight as she has been in previous years.
He has a very high rating from his jumping career. His point-to-point form this winter isn’t good enough to take on Billaway’s Hunter Chase form and it would be a surprise to me if he’s able to win.
He’s won this race the last three years. However, this year he doesn’t come with the same level but he goes in great form and looks the one they have to beat on paper. We’ve a tongue strap on him for the first time.
I think he has plenty of weight and it’s going to be hard to win off that mark but he’ll handle the ground. Jonjo O’Neill rides and he’s been doing very well. The experienced he gained in a big-field handicap at Fairyhouse should help.
I think this trip will suit, he’s been off the track for a while. He’s a nice type but he was very keen in his last race and I think he’s possibly best watched on this occasion.
He was running a big race before falling at Leopardstown last time out. I’d probably prefer another half-mile but on this galloping track I think he’ll be very competitive.
Paul (Townend) rides and he thinks he’s a sharp two-miler. I think he’ll handle the ground and like the track.
He made a good comeback the last day but possibly wants softer ground and maybe that’s what swayed Paul in his decision to ride Hunters Yarn.
This is a very competitive renewal of the Boyne Hurdle. Saint Sam won at Punchestown last time but this is a different scenario. He has his chance but I think the competition could be quite tough. We’ll look to make a three miler out of him and we’re stepping him up in distance gradually. I think it will suit him.
Glengouly won a point-to-point and this is his first time over three miles since. I think this could bring out a good bit of improvement in him. His homework has been good and I’m hoping for a good run from him on ground he will like.
While he works okay at home, Patrick has overlooked him. He’s by Walk In The Park though so anything is possibly. I imagine he’ll like the nicer ground.
He has a nice pedigree by Yeats and he’ll like the big galloping track. Stamina isn’t in doubt and he’s been doing some very nice homework. We’d possibly prefer softer ground for him but his stamina should come into play.
