Irish champion trainer Willie Mullins takes you through his team for day three of the Cheltenham Festival.
This is a big task for my horse against Bob Olinger but at this stage of his career this trip will be plenty for him. He has a very bold way of racing and jumping and that gives him every chance of being very competitive.
Click the below image
He won well at Limerick on Sunday and, while coming back so quick isn’t an ideal preparation, he’s here and in good form so will take his chance.
He’s probably one of our better chances of the week if he can reproduce what he did in the race last year. He should be hard to pass.
He won a Grade One over this trip in Fairyhouse and has been running well this season. He was third in the Irish Gold Cup last time and a reproduction of that form would put him right up in the firing line.
It was great to see him back to winning ways – and back to form – when dropped in class at Gowran last time. He was second in what is now the Turners over this sort of trip with Patrick in the saddle, beaten on the line by Samcro. We know he can do it – he’s been second four times at Cheltenham - and if everything falls right for him he could be in the money again.
His performance when beating Flooring Porter at Leopardstown over Christmas was very good and I’m putting a line through his run in Gowran afterwards. That first run of the season entitles him to huge respect in this race and he comes here in good order.
She won the Royal Bond. While she hasn’t held up that form since, this is bound to be strongly run and coming off a very fast pace I think she has enough stamina to be staying on up the hill. She could be in the money.
On her first run she looked real Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle material but has been a little disappointing since. If she finishes in the first half we’d be happy.
Threw away her chance on a right-handed track at Fairyhouse last time but back left-handed here she commands huge respect. She’s the choice of stable jockey Paul Townend and the nice ground after Wednesday’s rain gives her a huge chance.
She was very impressive in Clonmel and has been pleasing me in her homework. Mark Walsh rides for JP McManus and she seems to have a lot of natural ability. She’s a natural jumper and is another you’d need to have huge respect for.
Patrick rides her. When she fell two out at Fairyhouse Bryan Cooper felt he was going very well against Allegorie De Vassy and Brandy Love. That thought puts her in here with a chance but to my money it was too far out that day to know.
She’s ridden by Rachael Blackmore and is a real sharp hurdling type. She’ll need to improve to hit the frame but she could do, and the way Rachael rides this track anything is possible.
She put everything together on her second outing for us to win at Clonmel. She could go well.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.