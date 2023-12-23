Willie Mullins column: Boxing Day runners

Our star columnist with an unmissable runner-by-runner guide to his star-studded Boxing Day team.

Kempton 14:30 Allaho

He did everything nicely on his comeback in Clonmel and we’ve been aiming at Christmas since. We made up our mind to go for the King George when we saw his last couple of bits of work. I think we’ve seen Allaho back to himself and three miles around Kempton will be fine for him. It’s going to be a testing race for him, there’ll be plenty of pace, and he’ll need to keep his jumping together, but he’s never been found wanting for that in the past. He goes there with every chance. For a big, long-striding horse he’s agile enough to cope with the track and is in great form at home.

Leopardstown 12:00 Anotherway

His form in France is nice and he’s a horse owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede who we’ve been looking forward to getting out. It’s a tough race to start off the week but this horse has been working well at home. He has the speed from the Flat, jumps well and I’m very happy to have him leading the team off at Leopardstown. Daryl Jacob takes the ride. 12:35 Houlanbatordechais

He’s been disappointing and is probably more of a summer horse despite being by Great Pretender who usually handle it soft. We’re hoping we might get some nice ground for him on Tuesday but it would be stretching the imagination to think he’ll finish in the first three. Hopefully he’ll run well and put himself in a position for a race later in the season. 12:35 Icare Desbois

He disappointed at Naas on his hurdling debut but we’re giving him the benefit of the doubt as his bumper form was very good. It’s another tough assignment but if he’s back to his best he could get in the money. 12:35 Mirazur West

A full brother to Ferny Hollow who has been doing excellent work at home, he leads our team in this race. He jumps well having won a point-to-point and if he produces the goods here he could go on to be one of our better novice hurdlers this season. We’ve hardly had any juvenile runners so far but they’re out in force in the Mercedes-Benz South Dublin Juvenile Hurdle. 13:10 Batman Girac

He disappointed us at Fairyhouse and hung badly with Paul Townend. We’ll use different tactics and are going the opposite way this time which could be beneficial. If he puts it all together and does what he does at home then he’d have an each-way chance. 13:10 Karafon

A fine horse by Karaktar who was third in a Listed newcomers’ race at Auteuil. He probably looks more like a chaser type than a juvenile hurdler but we’ll see where he fits in to the spin of things after this race. 13:10 Kargese

She comes from France with a good reputation and is doing everything nicely at home. She has plenty of experience and I hope she’ll give the Irish three-year-olds a run for their money at the first attempt. 13:10 Karia Des Blaises

Another from France with experience having won by seven lengths in Moulins. She’s owned by the Echoes In Rain team and gallops and jumps well. She might run a good each-way race with her experience. 13:10 Miss Manzor

Another from France with a lot of experience and she’ll go on the ground.

Facile Vega clears the last on his chasing debut

14:20 Facile Vega

Patrick has deserted Sharjah for this fellow and there aren’t many horses that would persuade him to do that. Everything has been going well at home. The other three won’t make it easy for him but he’s doing everything right in the build-up. 14:20 Sharjah

He disappointed in the Drinmore where the very heavy ground found him out early enough. It wasn’t a great prep for this race but he usually finds some of his best form in winter festivals at Leopardstown and by all accounts the ground on the chase track will be in his favour. 14:55 Chavez

He unfortunately missed his novice chase season after winning impressively at Fairyhouse and now has to go down the handicap route. We’ll find out a lot more about him in this race, he goes in with a lot less racing experience than the other runners. It will be a tough assignment for him. 15:30 Cantico

A nice horse who was bought from Andy Slattery after winning a point-to-point. He’s a lovely big jumping type who does nice work at home and is by the same sire as Impaire Et Passe. He looks a really nice type at home and we’re expecting a big run.

Limerick 12:25 Bunting

We bring out a nice ex-French horse here in Limerick. I’m a little worried about the ground for him but he’s been jumping and going well at home. His level of Flat form gives him a chance and if he handles conditions he'll go well. 12:58 Jolie Coeur Allen

Just failed to last home in very testing conditions in Tramore last time and she’ll face the same ground here, however there were about six hurdles missing that day and providing we get the full complement of jumps this time then I’m going to forgive her that run and expect her to go very close in this. I’m sure having had that run will be a huge benefit to her. 13:33 Loughglynn

His bumper form gives him a huge chance here and going back to Naas when he beat Firefox we know he stays all day and will battle to the end. His jumping is good enough, conditions suit and once again I’d give him every chance. 14:40 Henn See

This fellow was beaten in Wexford on his first run which we forgave him for and he came back to Clonmel where his jumping was outstanding on the day in very testing conditions. Again he’ll be fine with what he faces at Limerick where jumping is the name of the game. He’s improving and getting stronger all the time and while he has top weight, I think he has every chance at a track where he has won before. 15:50 Magic McColgan

She’s bred to love this ground and is nice, a strong, bumper mare for the Kenny Alexander team. Hopefully Jody Townend can use her magic to get her close in the last and being a full sister to Tornado Flyer she’s going to be of interest. Down Royal 13:23 Macdermott