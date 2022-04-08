Check out our star columnist on his Friday runners at Aintree and Ballinrobe.

Aintree 14.20 El Fabiolo

He had a small setback just before Cheltenham and missed the Festival but he's fresh and well now. This track will suit him and there's bound to be a fast pace which will be in his favour too. He is a forward-going type and it will hopefully give Paul Townend a chance to settle him. He has every chance. 16.05 Royal Rendezvous

He has top weight but will love the ground and he's capable of carrying the big weight. The problem is he probably prefers going right-handed but most of the fences here are in a straight line and I'm hoping Paul will be able to navigate the few down the bottom that are on the turn around Bechers, Foinavon and the Canal Turn. I don't think it will be as big a disadvantage going this way here as it would be on other tracks. It's a tough task for him but he has his chance.

Friday Best Bets | 2022 Grand National Festival

16:05 Annamix

Danny gets a tune out of this horse and while his form figures wouldn't suggest he'll win this, I do think the drying ground is in his favour. It brings him into the race and gives him a chance but he's one you'd probably rather watch than back. Ballinrobe 16.30 Beret Rouge

I think a flat track will suit her, she jumps these easy-fix hurdles better and while it will be a tough task to beat Hollymount on her best form, she has her chance and has gone well fresh before. 17.00 Double Talkin Jive

He's getting better with racing but is still probably a horse to watch at the moment. Jack Foley's five-pound claim helps as will the drying ground but he has a fair bit of ground to make up to win this. I'd be happy if he was in the first three.

19.40 What Path

He got very upset before the race at Fairyhouse last time and I'm hoping we'll see a different horse here today. If we do he can make up for what happened the last day. He'll like the track and ground and I'd be happy that he'll bounce back here. 19.40 Sky Sprinter