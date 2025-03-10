Willie Mullins Cheltenham runners: Guide to Tuesday team

Check out our star columnist's exclusive horse-by-horse guide to his team for day one of the Cheltenham Festival.

13:20 Funiculi Funicula

He probably lacks a little experience, but he jumped well on his only outing for us at Clonmel and deserves a crack at a hot contest like this. 13:20 Irancy

He was doing some impressive stuff at home and won very nicely on his first start at Punchestown in November. Unfortunately, he met with a setback after that, but we think we have him back in good order and he’s a lively contender on Tuesday. 13:20 Karbau

This fellow has had two runs for the stable and improved nicely from his first start to win at Punchestown next time. I wouldn’t put each-way punters off him.

13:20 Karniquet

He won nicely on his first run for us then made a bad early mistake next time at Leopardstown. We changed tactics with him at the Dublin Racing Festival and I thought he improved a good a bit for that when second to Kopek Des Bordes. A first-time hood should further enhance his claims. 13:20 Kopek Des Bordes

He didn’t jump great on his first run over hurdles at Christmas but was a lot better next time at the Dublin Racing Festival. He showed a huge amount of ability at the top level that day and must come here with a favourite’s chance. We’ve put a hood on him at home and it seemed to work well so he wears it at Cheltenham. 13:20 Salvator Mundi

A horse we’ve always thought a lot of. He was second to Sir Gino on his first run in France and I don’t think the race was run to suit him in the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer last time and he still won. That race is always a great trial for the Supreme, and he must have a live chance. 14:00 Majborough

He’s done everything right in his two runs over fences so far. He’s had a light preparation for an Arkle, but we saw last year in the Triumph that’s no hindrance to him. He looks to have a lot of ability, jumps well and likes the track so fingers crossed he can live up to his reputation. 15:20 Gala Marceau

She was second to Lossiemouth in the Triumph Hurdle two years ago. Sometimes she can be her own worst enemy by being too hard on herself but if Brian Hayes can get her settled and use her ability at the business end of the race then she could run on for a place. 15:20 Jade De Grugy

A lovely mare that jumps well and will go well in a race like this. Her only defeat came at last year’s Festival when maybe the wrong tactics were used in the mares’ novice hurdle. Hopefully that won’t happen again this season. It’s a bit quick coming after her last run at Punchestown but we’ve been pleased with her since. 15:20 Lossiemouth

A lot has happened in the last week in racing, and we decided at the last minute to let Lossiemouth take her chance in the Mares’ Hurdle where Paul indicated he would like to ride her and that was a big part of the decision-making process. She comes here off a fall at Leopardstown but hopefully she can put all that behind her and repeat last year’s success.

16:00 State Man

I’m very happy with him as he comes back to defend his crown at Cheltenham after a bloodless victory at Leopardstown, which didn’t really tell us much other than he’s alive and well. I was much happier with his work this week and we’ve put cheekpieces on him. At his age I think they could be a good addition. 16:00 Winter Fog

He’s been lucky enough to mop up some nice place money in good races this season and probably ran above my expectations in the process. I’d imagine similar tactics will be applied here. 16:40 Murcia

The mount of Rachael Blackmore. She ran a lot better last time at Naas and I think with this drying forecast, she’s one that could spring a surprise. 16:40 Sony Bill

Paul has picked Sony Bill for this race. He’s a horse with a huge amount of experience and the tough gallop of this race is really going to suit him. I think he has a chance at 12/1 for each-way punters. 17:20 Captain Cody

We’ll probably see his best run of the season over this trip. He was going to be the mount of Jody Townend but the rules stipulate you must have ridden five winners over fences. Jody has ridden plenty in point-to-points but unfortunately doesn’t have five on the racetrack over fences so Danny Mullins takes the mount. 17:20 Klarc Kent