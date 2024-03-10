Willie Mullins Cheltenham Festival runners

Our star columnist takes us through his star-studded team for the opening day's action at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

Cheltenham Festival - Tuesday Asian Master - 13:30

A horse that has surprised all of us with his level of ability over this two-mile trip. His breeding suggests he should be going over further, and he would have made some hunter chaser which was the original plan before it was changed and he came here to race. He jumps very well and is going to be a fantastic first ride at Cheltenham for Thomas Costello. He has speed and that stamina in his pedigree means whatever happens on Tuesday, he’s a horse to look forward to. Gold Dancer - 13:30

He came with a nice reputation from France and I’m not sure we’ve seen the best of him yet. I’m going to let him take his chance and maybe this level of competition will bring about some improvement. I hope he runs well but it’s hard to see him getting into the top three. Mistergif - 13:30

He could be anything for Simon Munir and Isaac Souede. He’s raced once in an ordinary race down in Limerick, however his manner of jumping and the way he won impressed a lot of people including me. We don’t know how good he is, and we should find out on Tuesday, but he’s definitely one for each-way punters.

Mystical Power - 13:30

He runs with the addition of a hood on Tuesday. I felt he was very keen in Punchestown the last day where he showed a lot of speed after being held up, but he was keen. I’ve worked him in a hood at home and it seems to be a big help. He goes there in tip-top order. Supersundae - 13:30

Patrick rides and this is a horse with a lot of ability. He needs a longer trip but unfortunately I hadn’t got him entered in the Baring Bingham. We’ll get a look at what he can do here but I think he looks to be one to keep an eye on for next season’s novice hurdles. Tullyhill - 13:30

Paul Townend has chosen to ride him and he goes there with a great chance. I thought he might be one of for the Baring Bingham but we put that out of our head after his first run of the season at Punchestown. We dropped him back to two miles and worked on his jumping and now he seems to be the finished article going across to Cheltenham. His schooling of late has been very good and he goes there with a great chance.

Gaelic Warrior - 14:10

We’re putting a hood on him. The style of his jumping two starts ago suggested he could go back to two miles and when he ran a little disappointingly at Leopardstown next time we all put our heads together and came up with the plan to go for the Arkle. Most of his form is very good bar the last race which you have to put a line through. I don’t know what happened, possibly he went too fast early, and he got very upset in the parade ring beforehand so that’s why the hood is on. He’s jumped well in the hood at home and Paul was very keen to add it for Cheltenham. He goes there with a good chance. He’s run well at Cheltenham before. Sometimes he’s inclined to go a little to his right over his jumps which isn’t ideal, but I’d rather have one jumping right with his ability than one jumping straight without it. Hunters Yarn - 14:10

A horse who’s improving all the time and if punters are looking for some each-way value in the race he could be the one. Il Etait Temps - 14:10

He always runs a good race and Danny seems to conjure some great runs from him having won two Grade Ones together, one over hurdles and one over fences. He’ll be looking forward to this ride. Meetingofthewaters - 14:50

A recent acquisition for JP McManus and a horse with some great form to his name this season. His target is obviously the Randox Grand National at Aintree but this race looks well within his scope and I’d give him every chance. State Man - 15:30

He’s been in great form all year and with the withdrawal of Constitution Hill it looks like it could be an opportunity for him to win a Champion Hurdle. He goes there in good shape, Paul has great confidence in him, he’s one of the shortest priced horses running all week and let’s hope he can capitalise on the opportunity. Zarak The Brave - 15:30

I’m not sure the softest ground of the week, which will be on the first day, will suit him and he’ll have to improve to be involved in the business end of the race, but he has every chance of getting into a place.

Ashroe Diamond - 16:10

Patrick has elected to ride her again. We’ve put a hood on her too as she got a little wound up at Doncaster last time and I think she has a very solid each-way chance. Echoes In Rain - 16:10

We decided to run her here instead of the Champion Hurdle and have put a hood back on her. Brian Hayes takes the mount. It might be the last run of her career unless she runs at Punchestown as she’ll be taking up broodmare duties soon. She’d be one of the ones we’re hoping to get some Black Type with unless Lossiemouth has a blow-out, but she has an each-way chance with the hood on at a big price. Gala Marceau - 16:10

She disappointed badly at Punchestown last time and you just have to put a line through that. She’d come in with a good each-way chance on all her previous form but it was inexplicable last time and you need to forgive her that. Lossiemouth - 16:10

She’d be a banker on most people’s page this week and comes here in great form. She’s fresh after her win in the Unibet Hurdle last time, is in great shape, but this is her first run over two-and-a-half miles. I know people point out she has a lot of speed but Triumph Hurdle winners usually go out in trip and we don’t see it as being a problem for her.

Batman Girac - 16:50

The fact Paul Townend has elected not to take a ride on any of our three in this might be an interpretation of what chance he feels they have but it will be interesting to see how they go. Daryl rides this fellow, and he has a hood on too. It could improve him. He had a very disappointing run going right-handed at Fairyhouse on his first start for us but was better in Leopardstown going left-handed. He has an each-way chance. Miss Manzor - 16:50

Karia Des Blaises - 16:50

Both of these mares disappointed at Leopardstown over Christmas and then we changed tactics and went to Fairyhouse where they were first-and-second in a lower-class race. Whether that form is good enough for this contest we won’t find out until the day, but we’ll watch with interest. They are potential improvers, but the fact Paul has decided to sit this one out might be the best indication. Embassy Gardens - 17:30