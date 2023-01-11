The Willie Mullins-trained Gaelic Warrior heads the early sponsors' market for the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury on February 11.

The valuable two-mile handicap has attracted a 45-strong entry, featuring three horses from the yard of Ireland's champion jumps trainer, and Gaelic Warrior is the one to have attracted most interest. The now five-year-old was narrowly thwarted when a huge gamble for the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (Fred Winter) at last year's Cheltenham Festival and won a Tramore maiden by 86 lengths on his only start so far in the current campaign. The son of Maxios remains a novice this term and is already as short as 7/1 for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at the Festival in March. Mullins also has Icare Allen (JP McManus) and mare Gauloise (Kenny Alexander) entered at this stage, with the official weights not released until next Tuesday.