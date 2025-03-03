Willie Mullins' Batman Girac entered in Betfair Imperial Cup

Batman Girac, trained by Willie Mullins, is an intriguing entry in the Betfair Imperial Cup at Sandown Park on Saturday.

The two mile handicap has become synonymous for the bonus offered if the winner is able to follow-up at the Cheltenham Festival. The 2022 winner, Surprise Package, was the last Imperial Cup hero to bid for the bonus and Peter Fahey's charge ran creditably in finishing seventh in the County Hurdle behind the reigning Champion Hurdler State Man. Langer Dan went close to landing the previous season's bonus, finishing second at Prestbury Park, and would have become only the fourth horse to have claimed the cash prize. Dan Skelton, trainer of Langer Dan, has only one candidate in this year's entry and that is Knickerbockerglory whose sole entry at Cheltenham is in the County Hurdle. Knickerbockerglory was fifth in last year's renewal of the Imperial Cup and will have to overcome a higher handicap mark having beaten Nemean Lion over course and distance in December before finishing third in a hot-handicap at Windsor (Go Dante, Hardy Du Seuil and Wreckless Eric behind) during the Berkshire Winter Million weekend.

"Don't judge a book by it's cover" - David Power Jockeys' Cup Podcast: Charlie Deutsch

Go Dante lifted this prize for Olly Murphy in 2024 and the nine-year-old could defend his crown off a 3lb lower mark while his Warwickshire handler has also entered Imaginarium who is just starting out on his NH career having made a winning handicap debut at Huntingdon last month. Go Dante was last seen finishing seventh in a valuable handicap at Newbury and is one of three entries from that race who could re-oppose, including ante-post Imperial Cup favourite Lump Sum. The Scottish County Hurdle, won by Welsh Charger, also provides three entries with one-two, Welsh Charger and Afadil joined by Norman Fletcher. Afadil's trainer Paul Nichollas has won two of the last five renewals of the Imperial Cup and has also handed an entry to Sorceleur, third at Newbury on Saturday. In the build-up to Cheltenham much has been made of Mullins' French import Kopeck De Mee and the spotlight could shine on the system for handicapping French horses who have yet to run in Britain or Ireland if Just Ennemi were to win the Imperial Cup. Just Ennemi is ineligible for the Cotswolds having run only three times over hurdles in France but could debut for Harry Derham and corinthian owner / jockey David Maxwell in this historic handicap. Maxwell could also be represented by All In You, trained by Gary and Josh Moore, one of two entries for the yard alongside He's A Latchico. Batman Girac is another who started his career in France. He has yet to win a race for Mullins but was sent off at just 10/1 for the Fred Winter at the 2024 Festival only to fail to run his race. Batman Girac raced exclusively in graded races last season but has run in two competitive Leopardstown handicaps this campaign and was in the process of running a big race behind leading Cheltenham fancy McLaurey last time only to fall at the last. He's of obvious interest in the Betfair Imperial Cup ahead of a possible tilt at the County Hurdle, below are four more for the short-list.

Big Ginge Hasn't looked the easiest of rides for his amateur but there's no doubt he has ability if his stable - who won this in 2016 and 2018 - can iron out his kinks. Has only finished outside the first three once in seven starts and that was in the valuable Newbury bumper won by Regent's Stroll. Second to the useful mare Anno Power over C&D on his hurdling bow before filling the same position behind promising sorts in No Questions Asked and Saturday's impressive winner Jurancon. A little disappointing behind Laganhill (ran in a Grade Two at Kelso at the weekend) at Bangor but looks fairly treated for his handicap debut and could well improve for the move into this sphere. Bo Zenith Made an eyecatching debut for Nicky Henderson as the perceived stable second string when making good late progress to finish third to Mirabad and Wreckless Eric at Cheltenham in December; the fourth, fifth and sixth are also entered here, the replay is below. Didn't build on that over two miles three at Ascot, in a race won by Altobelli who has won again since, but he wouldn't be the first not to run up to his best on his second start back after an absence. Only beaten a short-head by Zenta in an Aintree Grade One as a juvenile for Gary Moore and for all Zenta has probably improved since, Bo Zenith looks fairly handicapped on that form.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Tom Doniphon Has done his winning over further but this is a stiff course and the track did appear to catch him out last time when weakening after the last. He'd previously comfortably accounted for Sorceleur for the second of two successes at Taunton and the handicapper may not have his measure just yet for all that he is 9lbs higher. It's certainly interesting that connections are keen to have a crack at this prize after his run here the last day and this half-brother to the useful Grand Sancy is one of the more interesting runners at double figure prices. Wreckless Eric By the same sire as Kopeck De Mee (as is Knight Of Allen) which is neither here nor there regards to his chances and something of a non-sequitur but still. Won twice before joining Ben Pauling and has continued to progress for his new stable, winning at Cheltenham in the style of a horse that has plenty more to offer. Hasn't delivered on that the last twice but beat all bar one who got away on the front end at Cheltenham the next time before giving the suspicion that the Windsor track didn't play to his strengths last time (replay below). Stable form a concern with only one winner in the last fortnight and both fancied runners in Saturday's Morebattle Hurdle pulled-up.