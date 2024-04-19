Willie Mullins: Ayr Saturday runners in title race

Our columnist sends a strong team to Ayr on Saturday as he battles for the British trainers' title. Check out his thoughts on every runner.
He’s a horse that has improved nicely this season, winning the Dan & Joan Moore Memorial Chase at Fairyhouse last time. That’s quite a high profile two mile handicap chase and he’ll love the track at Ayr and the ground is drying out, that will suit him. The more it dries the better his chance.
The same comment about the ground applies to him. He’s going three miles for the first time in his career on Saturday and is nice and relaxed at this stage of his career and jumps well. I’m hoping going out in trip will help him and he’ll have way more speed than his rivals if he does stay – and he should. We don’t have any reason to think he won’t.
This could be a tough assignment for this fellow and while he has a nice low weight, he’ll have to run a career best to get into the money.
Paul has opted to ride him. He has been running well without getting his head in front of late, but the drying ground will be a big help to him.
He’s a difficult ride, Danny shouldn’t have any problem mind and a lot depends on how the race is run and how it plays out tactically but I’m sure Danny will work out a plan.
Her pedigree would suggest she’ll get this trip no problem and that’s a plus and probably why Paul has opted to ride her. She jumps well, I can’t see the track being any problem and she goes there with every chance.
This is going to be a tough test for her. I’ve no doubt she’ll handle the track and the ground but I’m a little worried about the trip and we’re coming here more in hope than expectation.
She has a lot of weight, her best form would put her in the picture but her form can be a little erratic and we never know which Saylavee will turn up on the day.
He has a nice weight and some good recent form from Fairyhouse but he might need to use all of his superpowers to get into the money.
His pedigree suggests he’ll stay this far and he’s improving with every run. Danny won a nice race on him at Fairyhouse over Easter and while he’ll need to improve a little again, I think he will. He’s still a backward horse that’s progressing all the time and coming out in trip will be a huge help to him. I think it’s what he wants.
If he puts in the same run as he did when second in the Midlands National at Uttoxeter then he has every chance in this race. He’ll go on the track, go on the ground and jumps well, he’s quirky and not to be trusted but we know he has the ability.
He has to leave a lot of letters in his form figures behind him. He’s been disappointing but I feel a flat track and drying ground are both in his favour.
He hasn’t lived up to being the horse we thought he might be but better ground, a flatter track and being the choice of Paul Townend must all mean he goes to Ayr with a chance.
A lively contender at the bottom of the weights with Kieran Callaghan’s five-pound claim. He stays and he jumps and he’s one for each-way value hunters.
He’s probably more a chaser and I’m looking forward to going over fences with him next season. He can be tough on himself, but we’ve put a hood on him on Saturday. He has his chance.
A nice sort who would probably want the word good to appear somewhere in the ground description. He has a lot of speed, and the flat track will suit him. He is one not to be dismissed but good ground or better is probably what he wants.
He was one of our better fancied horses for the Cheltenham handicaps and while he didn’t win, he ran well to finish third in the Martin Pipe. Paul has opted to ride him on Saturday and I have to give him a big chance.
He finished second to William Nunny on his first start for us and the form looked strong going to Cheltenham but he proved a little disappointing there. If he can get back to that run at Navan, then he’s another with a real chance.
