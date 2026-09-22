Willie Mullins and Ruby Walsh pay tribute to Hurricane Fly who has died aged 22

The son of Montjeu was one of the great two-mile hurdlers of modern times, winning a raft of big races including the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2011 and 2013.

He won the Irish Champion a remarkable five successive times from 2011 to 2015, the Punchestown Champion from 2010 to 2013 inclusive plus four December Festival Hurdles at Leopardstown, three Morgiana Hurdles and the 2010 Hatton’s Grace.

He was retired in August 2015 after a nine-year career to the Irish National Stud where he spent the rest of his life alongside Faugheen, Hardy Eustace and Beef Or Salmon.

His trainer said: “He won a record-breaking 22 Grade One races, which was remarkable. He’s one of the greatest horses to ever come through our stable. He was a horse who loved a battle and was so brave. Ruby was able to stand back anywhere on him and he’d answer. He just put his rivals into trouble. He was such a proper horse.

“He was awesome, one of the biggest legends ever to come through Closutton.

“I want to say my personal thanks to Leona Harman at the National Stud who does such a wonderful job looking after the Living Legends who are retired there. My thoughts are with Gail Carlisle who was Hurricane Fly’s groom throughout his days with us at Closutton and had such a wonderful relationship with him.

“I was lucky enough to visit him today just before the end and met Gail who had popped over to see him as well as she’d heard the news. It was very poignant and we were able to say our goodbyes.

"It's especially poignant following so shortly after the passing of his co-owner Frank Boyd and I'm thinking of his family and George Creighton's family too at this time. Hurricane Fly provided us all with so many wonderful days and memories."

The owners paid their own tribute, saying: "The Boyd and Creighton families are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Hurricane Fly. He provided us with so many great days and long lasting memories. We would like to thank Willie Mullins, Gail Carlisle, Harold Kirk and all the staff at Closutton, as well as the National Stud who provided him with such a happy retirement."

Walsh said of his former partner: “Hurricane Fly was a brilliant racehorse but was without doubt the best jumper of a hurdle I ever rode. He was incredible, his accuracy, his bravery, the speed at which he could move his feet. He was bombproof, you could ride him down to hurdles like they weren’t there because he was going to do the right thing every time.

“He had the engine to go with it. He had speed, class, he stayed and was in my eyes, for a little horse, the perfect horse.”