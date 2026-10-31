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Rich Ricci and Willie Mullins celebrate Lossiemouth's Champion Hurdle success

Willie Mullins & Rich Ricci: David Ord on trainer-owner relationship that keeps finding Cheltenham winners

Sporting Life Plus
Sat October 31, 2026 · 1h ago

Our columnist looks at Susannah and Rich Ricci's team for the new season and with a little help, tries to work out what makes one of jump racing's most enduring partnerships work.

Gaelic Warrior has just thundered up the hill to run out a brilliant winner of the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup. Three days earlier Lossiemouth was equally as dominant in the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

It’s your week of weeks; hat raised to the sky in the most sacred of winners' enclosures as racegoers chant your name.

Handshakes are offered, pats on the back too. You're breathing rarified air. But the clock is ticking. For Rich Ricci, do you stick or twist?

Rich Ricci looks to the sky in celebration
Rich Ricci looks to the sky in celebration at Cheltenham this year
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