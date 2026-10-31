Willie Mullins & Rich Ricci: David Ord on trainer-owner relationship that keeps finding Cheltenham winners

Gaelic Warrior has just thundered up the hill to run out a brilliant winner of the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup. Three days earlier Lossiemouth was equally as dominant in the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

It’s your week of weeks; hat raised to the sky in the most sacred of winners' enclosures as racegoers chant your name.

Handshakes are offered, pats on the back too. You're breathing rarified air. But the clock is ticking. For Rich Ricci, do you stick or twist?