Paul Townend and Willie Mullins were top dogs again at the Festival

Willie Mullins and Paul Townend top 2024 Cheltenham Festival standings

By Sporting Life
19:12 · FRI March 15, 2024

Willie Mullins and Paul Townend were crowned as the leading trainer and leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival.

Mullins went into the meeting with a strong hand and had a firm grip on the title from an early stage but it wasn't plain sailing for Townend who started the final day level with Harry Skelton on four winners.

The tide turned when Townend and Absurde swept past Skelton and L'Eau Du Sud to win the County Hurdle but the crowning moment fittingly came aboard Galopin Des Champs in the Gold Cup.

Townend ended the week with six winners (no seconds or thirds) and Skelton with four winners and a second.

Rachael Blackmore partnered two winners (and four seconds) as did Mark Walsh (three runner-up rides) and Derek O'Connor.

Mullins dominated the trainers' table, saddling nine winners with a further 12 runners finishing in the first three. Dan Skelton chased him home with his tally mirroring that of his brother while Gordon Elliott had three winners and 10 others placed in the first three.

It was just as clearcut in the leading owners' table with JP McManus ending the Festival with five winners, six seconds and two thirds.

Robcour played the bridesmaid with two winners, edging out Sir Alex Ferguson, Ged Mason and John Hales, and Susannah Ricci courtesy of two second placed finishers.

The Prestbury Cup also proved to be a one-sided affair as widely predicted; Ireland ended the week with 18 winners to Great Britain's nine.

