Willie Mullins: Aintree Thursday runners guide

Lossiemouth spearheads our star columnist's team for the opening day of the Randox Grand National Festival.

13:45 Impaire Et Passe

He missed Cheltenham and we are putting cheekpieces on him here. I think they will help him, he’s been lazy enough in his races. I’m happy enough with that and he seems in good form. 14:20 Murcia

Paul Townend has elected to ride her as he thinks the ground will suit her. She only has 10st 9lb to carry and ran a good race in the Fred Winter at Cheltenham last time. 14:20 Willy De Houelle

He’s been disappointing so we can only hope for the best. He has to improve a lot to get involved but we’ll see what happens under Rachael Blackmore. 14:55 Embassy Gardens

Paul went for this one and I think both the ground and the trip will suit him. He has his chance. He’ll love this track.

14:55 Gaelic Warrior

Patrick takes the ride. He’s a horse who just hasn’t hit the heights we expected him to this season so we’re hoping for rather than expecting a big run going up to three miles. It’s a trip he won over as a novice hurdler and while it’s a tough race, he needs to get back out on the track. If he doesn’t fire this time, we might put him away for Punchestown. 15:30 Lossiemouth

She won very well in Cheltenham, and I think over this trip and on this ground she has a lot of things in her favour this time. She goes there with a big chance.

16:05 Annamix

He was third in the race last year and loves the track and the spring ground but he’s 12 now. He might possibly still be one for each-way punters though.

16:40 Hunters Yarn