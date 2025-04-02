Willie Mullins: Aintree Thursday runners guide

Lossiemouth spearheads our star columnist's team for the opening day of the Randox Grand National Festival.
13:45 Impaire Et Passe
He missed Cheltenham and we are putting cheekpieces on him here. I think they will help him, he’s been lazy enough in his races. I’m happy enough with that and he seems in good form.
14:20 Murcia
Paul Townend has elected to ride her as he thinks the ground will suit her. She only has 10st 9lb to carry and ran a good race in the Fred Winter at Cheltenham last time.
14:20 Willy De Houelle
He’s been disappointing so we can only hope for the best. He has to improve a lot to get involved but we’ll see what happens under Rachael Blackmore.
14:55 Embassy Gardens
Paul went for this one and I think both the ground and the trip will suit him. He has his chance. He’ll love this track.
14:55 Gaelic Warrior
Patrick takes the ride. He’s a horse who just hasn’t hit the heights we expected him to this season so we’re hoping for rather than expecting a big run going up to three miles. It’s a trip he won over as a novice hurdler and while it’s a tough race, he needs to get back out on the track. If he doesn’t fire this time, we might put him away for Punchestown.
15:30 Lossiemouth
She won very well in Cheltenham, and I think over this trip and on this ground she has a lot of things in her favour this time. She goes there with a big chance.
16:05 Annamix
He was third in the race last year and loves the track and the spring ground but he’s 12 now. He might possibly still be one for each-way punters though.
16:40 Hunters Yarn
He has top weight and it’s going to be difficult for him and handicap chases – bar the Grand National – don’t seem to be the forte for the Closutton camp but we’ll hope for the best.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.