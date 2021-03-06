Weekend racing preview: Willie Mullins on team for Navan and Leopardstown

The drop back in trip won’t be any harm to her and I think she’ll improve for the better ground on Saturday. She had six runs on the Flat before she came to us and it can be good experience for them in terms of racing but now she’s had some experience over hurdles too. I think she has a really good chance.

He’s had a litany of problems since we got him but we’re now at the stage where he’s getting his first run. Even though he’s won on heavy ground I think the drying ground at Leopardstown will suit him and he jumps well. He was bought with a big reputation and I hope he shows more on the racetrack.

She jumped very well at Naas last time and just got tired in the last furlong. That was in heavy ground and I’d expect drying conditions to make a huge difference to this filly. The step up in trip should see her improve a lot – she’s an Irish Cesarewitch winner on the Flat – so she’d have a major chance.

She’s not the biggest filly in the world and she has a lot of weight, but she is improving all the time. If she’s able to carry this weight she has a chance and going out in trip looks a positive for her, as well.

He seems to run better at Leopardstown, this trip seems to suit and drying ground would be in his favour too. It was a very good run at the Dublin Racing Festival over the course and distance when he was second last time out behind Off You Go.

He’s a nice horse. It’s not something I usually do running a maiden in a winner’s bumper, but it could be advantageous for him to run here with qualifying for the George Mernagh bumper at Fairyhouse over Easter in mind.

Sir Gerhard settles in

Sir Gerhard arrived down here in good condition and has settled in well, eating and drinking as we’d want. We’re hoping he can reproduce the form he showed in winning his bumpers in Ireland when he travels over to Cheltenham.

Bachasson wins again at Gowran

Bachasson won the Grade 2 Red Mills Chase at Gowran on Tuesday and Paul was more than surprised the feel he gave him after jumping the fourth last, he was so fresh and well like a young horse. He’s 10 now, so we’re obviously delighted he’s won five in a row this season.I see he’s second favourite on some boards for the Coral Cup at Cheltenham but I should say I’m leaning towards keeping him at home. He’d be entitled to go there, but it might be the best thing to keep him here this spring.

Cilaos looks back to his old self

Cilaos Emery landed the Grade 3 WhatOddsPaddy? Chase last Sunday and this came on the back of giving him a little break and changing his routine. It seems to have worked wonders.We look to have the old Cilaos Emery back, the way he jumped around Naas was good to watch and I’m hoping I can keep him like that for the rest of the season.He also has engagements at Cheltenham and he’s another one that could go over or stay at home. I’m not sure with him, I’ll decide in a short while.

Egality will be jumping fences next season

It was good to see Egality Mans coming back with a win in a maiden hurdle at Naas. His method of jumping makes me think he’ll be better suited to going over fences which he will be doing next season.Hopefully we’ll get another opportunity to run him over hurdles again before this one ends.In division two of the same maiden Micro Manage disappointed me with his jumping. He’d had more schooling than most horses having done it at two and three but he just hasn’t gone in the direction I envisaged him going. Perhaps he’s a Flat horse rather than a jumps horse, but we’ll keep going and try and get the right tune out of him.