Gigginstown House Stud and Willie Mullins are back together, six years after their high-profile split.

In September 2016 it was announced Mullins would no longer be training for the prominent owners, leading to the loss of around 60 horses from his Closutton yard. In a statement released at the time, Gigginstown – owned by Ryanair supremo Michael O’Leary and managed by his brother Eddie – mentioned increased fees as the reason for the split. However, that statement did not rule out the pair teaming up again in the future and that has now come to fruition. In 2019 O’Leary announced a plan to phase out his National Hunt team over the next five years, but Gigginstown continue to be major players in jump racing on both sides of the Irish Sea.