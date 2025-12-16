Willie and Patrick Mullins on target at Catterick with Clay Pigeons

Willie and Patrick Mullins combining to land the Racing Again 28th December Open NH Flat Race at Catterick with Clay Pigeons.
The 8/11 favourite won a Cork bumper for the trainer’s nephew Emmet before making the short journey to the Closutton team and travelled powerfully through this contest.
Switched to go to the front approaching the final furlong, he was driven clear and went on to beat I C U In My Dreams by two-and-three-quarter lengths.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.