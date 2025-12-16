Menu icon
Patrick Mullins - handed ban
Patrick Mullins - Catterick winner

Willie and Patrick Mullins on target at Catterick with Clay Pigeons

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue December 16, 2025 · 3h ago

Willie and Patrick Mullins combining to land the Racing Again 28th December Open NH Flat Race at Catterick with Clay Pigeons.

The 8/11 favourite won a Cork bumper for the trainer’s nephew Emmet before making the short journey to the Closutton team and travelled powerfully through this contest.

Switched to go to the front approaching the final furlong, he was driven clear and went on to beat I C U In My Dreams by two-and-three-quarter lengths.

