Anythingforlove wins under Page Fuller

Lorcan Williams and Page Fuller have suspensions quashed

By Sporting Life
18:36 · THU March 11, 2021

Lorcan Williams and Page Fuller have had the suspensions that followed a verbal altercation after a race at Newbury last week quashed.

The pair appealed against the four-day bans they received from the stewards as a result of their finger-pointing argument as the horses came back in following a conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle on Friday. Fuller had won the race on Our Dot’s Baby, while Williams was unplaced on Confirmation Bias.

In its ruling on Thursday, the British Horseracing Authority’s independent disciplinary panel found the jockeys’ behaviour was improper and breached the rules of racing, but in part upheld their appeal and reduced their bans to cautions in both cases.

Speaking at Doncaster on Saturday, Williams said: “We’re sports people and things do get heated. It happens in football and rugby all the time. Me and Page, as soon as we went back into the weighing room, we both apologised and things were done and dusted.

“We said we’d put it behind us. We’re both competitive people or else we wouldn’t be doing what we’re doing. These things happen.”

The Professional Jockeys Association welcomed the outcome, with chief executive Paul Struthers saying: “This was an incident that wouldn’t even attract a yellow card in other sports and many people enjoyed seeing jockeys showing emotion and passion.”

