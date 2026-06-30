Sent off at 12/1, Lewis Edmunds’ mount picked up well in the closing stages of the Dragon Symbol Standing At Whitsbury Manor British EBF Maiden Stakes to sweep past the beautifully-bred favourite Squadron and win by two-and-a-half lengths.

He was a first debut juvenile winner for the trainer in two years and was following in the hoofprints of Pyledriver who made a winning start at the same track, at 50/1, back in 2019.

Muir told Racing TV: “He’s the best I’ve ever had. This horse worked with Ebt’s Guard off levels and went away from him before the Hunt Cup. And I came here and I said if this runs as he gallops, they won’t beat him. I don’t care what’s in the race, they won’t beat him.

“I fancied him, but we haven’t had a winner for so long I thought what would go wrong? But things quickly change in this game.

“He’s not an early two-year-old but works like a proper, good horse. I said to Ebt’s owners, I have a horse back at home who’s really good – he said I’ll buy it. I said the owners not selling.

“He was one of my first owners, he bred him and he didn’t get accepted into any of the sales. I hope he’s top class for him because he deserves it.”