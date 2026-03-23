William Hill Lincoln tips: Four horses for the shortlist

David Ord and Ian Ogg have two horses each on their shortlist for Saturday's William Hill Lincoln.

Ian Ogg - Urban Lion & Tribal Chief Mick Channon won the 2022 renewal with Johan and son Jack has entered another likely looking five-year-old in URBAN LION. His conversion rate on turf is poor with only one win from 10 but that doesn't paint the full picture as he is two from two on the all-weather and has run consistently well in some decent handicaps. Urban Lion enjoyed a really consistent 2025 after winning at Chelmsford, finishing a neck second in the Spring Cup at Newbury, winning at Sandown and filling fifth in the Royal Hunt Cup before a well-earned break. He returned with another near miss in the Shergar Cup, flopped at York (easy to forgive) and ended with a ninth-placed finish (fourth in his group) in the Cambridgeshire. That's a book of very solid form in top handicaps and, for all that he will need to improve to win, he has a good record first time up after a break and looks more than capable of putting himself in the mix for a stable that's started the season on the front foot.

TRIBAL CHIEF's 2025 campaign had a rather in and out look to it with a good reappearance at Newmarket in April followed by a down the field finish at Longchamp and he didn't enjoy a great deal of fortune on his next two starts before winning at Goodwood. He cut little ice in the Cambridgeshire but then performed creditably in the Balmoral, staying on into seventh after his usual slow start. Tribal Chief will need a decent pace to aim at given that style of running but there is a decent chance of that in the Lincoln, the straight track should suit he's pretty versatile regarding underfoot conditions. He's more exposed than many and will need a career best from his current perch but this test should play to his strengths and he can go close if enjoying a little luck in running. David Ord - Valvano & Sea Force It’s taken a while for connections to work out VALVANO but there was enough on his final start of last season to suggest they’re finally solving the puzzle. Having been campaigned over a mile-and-a-half and ten furlongs, he was dropped back to a mile over Saturday’s course-and-distance in October and went through the contest as the best handicapped horse in the race. Travelling sweetly and making rapid headway to go to the front a furlong out, he looked a little awkward from there and eventually finished third behind Desperate Dan. He gave the distinct impression that being played late in a strongly-run, big-field handicap at the trip would suit ideally and he should get that set-up at the weekend. He’s of interest at 20/1.