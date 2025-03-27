William Hill Lincoln news: Mr Professor bids for second success in Doncaster handicap

Now trained by Raphael Freire at Freemason Lodge for owners Amo Racing, who moved the horse from Dominic French Davis prior to his final run of the 2024 Flat season, Mr Professor only beat three home in the Balmoral Handicap at Ascot on British Champions Day.

He has been eased in the ratings again following that run and now returns to Town Moor off just 4lb higher than when readily seeing off the reopposing Lattam 12 months ago.

His big-race rider and number one jockey for Amo in Britain, David Egan said on Thursday's Nick Luck Daily: "He's in great form and he's a horse who does really well over the winter and runs really well fresh.

"The more rain the better, he's really appreciate if the ground was testing as it would really play to his strengths so fingers crossed we get a bit more rain.

"The facilities [at Freemason Lodge] are second to none and we know the Newmarket gallops are renowned worldwide so it can only improve. The horses seem to be fit and well and we've already had our first winner from the yard last week at Lingfield - a lovely horse called Diablo Rojo defying a penalty at Lingfield in a novice - so the team's in good form and hopefully we can continue that for the big day on Saturday."