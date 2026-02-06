William Hill Hurdle: Harry Skelton positive over favourite Let It Rain ahead of Newbury mission

The Dan Skelton-trained mare is favourite to make just her fourth start over hurdles a winning one in the £155,000 contest, which has so far eluded the Warwickshire-based brothers.

After being restricted to just two outings last season, before meeting with a setback, the Kayf Tara mare ran a race full of promise on her first start in 397 days at Ascot in December when finishing third behind the reopposing Dance And Glance.

And the 2020-21 champion National Hunt jockey feels that the seven-year-old can take a step forward from that run in the extended two mile Premier Handicap and turn the tables on her last time out conqueror.

Skelton said: “We have been very happy with her at home. She just needed that run at Ascot as she had been off the track for more than a year.