William Hill Hurdle: Harry Skelton positive over favourite Let It Rain ahead of Newbury mission

Harry Skelton believes Let It Rain can defy her relative inexperience by hitting the jackpot in the William Hill Hurdle at Newbury.
The Dan Skelton-trained mare is favourite to make just her fourth start over hurdles a winning one in the £155,000 contest, which has so far eluded the Warwickshire-based brothers.
After being restricted to just two outings last season, before meeting with a setback, the Kayf Tara mare ran a race full of promise on her first start in 397 days at Ascot in December when finishing third behind the reopposing Dance And Glance.
And the 2020-21 champion National Hunt jockey feels that the seven-year-old can take a step forward from that run in the extended two mile Premier Handicap and turn the tables on her last time out conqueror.
Skelton said: “We have been very happy with her at home. She just needed that run at Ascot as she had been off the track for more than a year.
"That run has done her the world of good, while she has done loads of work since. She still shows us that she is the good horse we thought she was.
“It is what it is regarding her experience, but I’m not worried about that. She is a little bit less exposed than the others so hopefully that will play to her strengths
“If she handles the ground, which I think she will do as she won in pretty soft ground before, she should be bang there with every chance off her mark (124).
“This is a race we haven’t won yet and we would like to win it, so hopefully we can this weekend.”
