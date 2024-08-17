Sporting Life
Richard Fahey: Trained 3000th winner
Richard Fahey: St Wilfrid one-two

William Hill Great St Wilfrid Handicap report & free replay | Super St Wilfrid one-two for Fahey

By Sporting Life
16:20 · SAT August 17, 2024

Richard Fahey trained the one-two in the William Hill Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon as Dare To Hope led home stablemate Ramazan.

The Malton handler was winning the prestigious handicap for the third time and he landed a gamble in doing so, with Dare To Hope backed into 9/2 favouritism from double-figure prices on Friday.

Oisin Orr did the steering and he finished with a flourish on the winner, who flew home down the centre of the track from a stands' side draw after racing in the bigger of the two groups.

Ramazan raced in the smaller group on the far side but he lugged top weigh to second, with 22/1 chance Secret Guest running well, also from the smaller far-side group, in third.

The veteran Summerghand was fourth, with Wobwobwob fifth.

Orr said: “I had a good draw and they weren’t going fast enough for him, the race kind of fell apart two and a half out, which really suited my horse and he galloped out well.

“I think he needs a good gallop to aim at, so I knew I was coming there with a chance, but when I looked up, I could see Richard’s other horse, so I thought I’d stay away from him.

“He ran well at Goodwood and he’s always worked really well. I imagine he’ll be aimed at some nice races now.”

Fahey’s assistant trainer Robin O’Ryan said: “I was cheering for them both because they both deserved it. Ramazan really deserves one, as he just got beat at Ascot earlier in the season.

“It’s lovely for all the owners of the winner, I couldn’t believe we were first and second – it was a great result.

“Ramazan must be a tough horse; over six or seven furlongs, he always runs his heart out and he’s probably Listed class.

“The winner is a lovely horse, we haven’t seen the best of him yet. I’m sure they’ll both be heading towards Ayr.”

Syndicate organiser John Wicks said of Dare To Hope: “I’ve run racehorse partnerships for Richard since 1999, many of these guys have been in virtually the whole time – and he’s the best we’ve had.

“I work very hard at it, I daren’t tell my wife how little I charge but it’s great to do it with a group of people. Look how happy they are! It’s a magic day.

“He’s had a bit of bad luck a few times, he’s that sort of horse. He comes from a little bit back and he doesn’t have a turn of foot, he just keeps going.

“He was blocked in the Sky Bet Dash at York and the Stewards’ Cup – Vincent Ho reckoned he’d have got third at Goodwood, even though he was drawn wrong.”

