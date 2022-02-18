Check out the views from connections ahead of Saturday's William Hill Grand National Trial Handicap Chase at Haydock.

Anthony Honeyball feels that Sam Brown has all the tools to make his presence felt in a red-hot renewal of the Grade Three William Hill Grand National Trial at Haydock. The 10-year-old was an excellent second behind Royal Pagaille in last month’s Peter Marsh Handicap Chase over four furlongs shorter, going down by half a length in the closing stages. Sam Brown was third in the Grade Two Many Clouds Chase at Aintree prior to that and his trainer is hopeful that he can pick up a deserved success in a valuable race like this after a string of solid performances. He said: “He’s come out of that run well and we’ve done very little with him. It’s not been often that we’ve had him looking and feeling as well as he has been this season, so hopefully he’ll hold good for Saturday. “I was really gutted not to win last time as was Aidan (Coleman), because the prep was really good and everything went right. We just bumped into a good horse in Royal Pagaille and it was nice to see him run well again at Newbury last week.” Sam Brown was handed a weight of 10st 6lbs for the Randox Grand National itself – which guarantees him a run – and Honeyball sees no reason why he wouldn’t take to the race in April. He said: “He’s a good candidate for the race and has a nice weight. We’re guaranteed a run and we can see now if he gets the kind of ground he wants. “There’d be a window of ground he’d be effective on and he seems to enjoy his jumping. He’s very economic and sensible with his jumping, which would be good around Aintree. “I suspect the stamina is there and you’d expect him to be in the mix on Saturday. If he can run well, you’d be going to Aintree with plenty of confidence.”

Check out all the latest tips, preview, analysis & videos on our dedicated microsite

The 11-strong field on Saturday is an excellent one and includes the 2020 Welsh Grand National winner Secret Reprieve, who just missed out on a run in the Aintree National last April as a reserve. Evan Williams’ charge returned with a solid effort to finish fifth in the same race at Chepstow in December and his trainer is hopeful of a good run at the weekend. He said: “We’re all grand and it probably was a good run a Chepstow considering how soft the ground was and the demands that race places on horses. “It’s a great race on Saturday and there’s very strong competition. It’ll be a real test on the ground and very tough. He’s got a good racing weight and that’s where we’re going. “I’m not sure we’ll get in (the Grand National), but we thought if we’re not in it we’ve got not chance. We entered because of Easter falling late and all of the big handicap races being so close together. If it’s ever going to cut up, it could be this year.” Several runners in the race have an excellent record at Haydock Park, including the Dan Skelton-trained Blaklion, who finished best of the British-trained runners when sixth in last year’s Randox Grand National and has won two staying chases at Haydock Park already this season. The latest of those came in similarly testing conditions in The Last Fling Chase over course and distance in December and his owner Darren Yates has been delighted with what he’s seen this term from the 13 year old. He said: “We got to the National as number 40 and he ran a blinder to finish sixth. If it wasn’t for Rachael Blackmore I’d think he’d have got a bit more credit as he was the first British runner home and he was a 12 year old! “After the National I said to Dan that if he’s still got the enthusiasm there’s no way he won’t be a better horse this season. We had a really good summer and to do what he’s done in the last two Haydock runs is pretty incredible really.”

Patrick Mullins is a new regular voice on the racing podcast