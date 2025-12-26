William Hill Formby: Idaho Sun too good for Mydaddypaddy

Idaho Sun lowered the colours of odds-on favourite Mydaddypaddy in the Grade One William Hill Formby Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree.
The 8/13 favourite was expected to cement his position at the head of the Sky Bet Supreme market and having been anchored at the rear of the field by Harry Skelton, made smooth headway turning for home
The final two flights were bypassed because of the low sun and despite getting onto the quarters of the eventual winner, he never looked like getting past.
In fact Idaho Sun was going further clear the line, hitting it three-and-a-quarter lines to the good.
He was cut to 14/1 from 50s by the sponsors and Paddy Power for the Sky Bet Supreme with Mydaddypaddy out to 16/1.
El Cairos, who was set to run out an impressive winner on his first start for Gordon Elliott before stumbling and falling after the last in a maiden hurdle at Leopardstown, is now the 5/1 favourite.
