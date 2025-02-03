Sporting Life
Bravemansgame - primed to defend his title
Bravemansgame - in the Denman Chase

William Hill Denman Chase: Bravemansgame tops entries

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon February 03, 2025

Bravemansgame features among eight entries for the William Hill Denman Chase at Newbury on Saturday.

Paul Nicholls’ charge will be chasing his first win since the 2022 King George if lining up and, having finished second in the Charlie Hall Chase and third in the Betfair Chase on his first two starts of the campaign, he finished a well-beaten eighth in the Kempton Christmas feature when last seen.

Stablemate Hitman could join him in the line-up this weekend, while Djelo has this option and the Game Spirit over two miles on the same card.

Eldorado Allen, Fugitif, Ga Law, Le Patron and Sam Brown complete the initial entry for the Denman Chase.

"My nine-month-old has already ridden Protektorat" | David Power Jockeys' Cup Podcast: Harry Skelton

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

