William Hill Denman Chase: Bravemansgame tops entries

Bravemansgame features among eight entries for the William Hill Denman Chase at Newbury on Saturday.
Paul Nicholls’ charge will be chasing his first win since the 2022 King George if lining up and, having finished second in the Charlie Hall Chase and third in the Betfair Chase on his first two starts of the campaign, he finished a well-beaten eighth in the Kempton Christmas feature when last seen.
Stablemate Hitman could join him in the line-up this weekend, while Djelo has this option and the Game Spirit over two miles on the same card.
Eldorado Allen, Fugitif, Ga Law, Le Patron and Sam Brown complete the initial entry for the Denman Chase.
