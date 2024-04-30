William Hill Champion Chase report and replay: Banbridge edges Punchestown thriller

Banbridge got up in the final stride to deny Captain Guinness a Champion Chase double in a pulsating renewal of the feature event on the opening day of the Punchestown Festival.

Nine runners went to post for the William Hill Champion Chase, with Mares’ Chase runner-up Dinoblue the 11/10 favourite to beat the boys and provide Willie Mullins with a sixth successive victory in this extended two-mile contest. Henry de Bromhead’s Captain Guinness was bidding to follow up victory in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on his most recent outing and looked likely to do so after taking over from the pacesetting Dysart Dynamo at the top of the home straight under Rachael Blackmore. Mark Walsh was more vigorous in the saddle in behind aboard Dinoblue and while she did respond to pressure to close in on Captain Guinness at the final fence, she was unable to get on terms. However, Captain Guinness was then reeled in by Joseph O’Brien’s fast-finishing 6/1 shot Banbridge on the run-in.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!