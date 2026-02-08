William Hill Boyne Hurdle: Staffordshire Knot leads home Gordon Elliott one-two-three

Gordon Elliott saddled the first three home in Sunday's Grade 2 William Hill Boyne Hurdle at Navan, favourite Staffordshire Knot emerging on top.

The Jack Kennedy-ridden Staffordshire Knot was sent off at 11/10 on the back of his half-length second to Home By The Lee in last month's Galmoy Hurdle and although a mistake two-out briefly put him on the back foot, he battled on to well to score by two and a half lengths. Elliott's Better Days Ahead (100/30) stayed on for second under Danny Gilligan, while another stablemate Maxxum (10/1) took third, finishing 12 lengths ahead of fourth home Colonel Mustard. The only other runner, Henry De Bromhead's Hiddenvalley Lake, was well adrift as the last of five. Kennedy told Racing TV: "He seems to enjoy that ground, he jumped well and travelled sweet so hopefully he's on an upward curve after losing his way a bit last year. "He has ability but for whatever reason he lost his way. He's going the right way again now. On the whole he jumped well so I was happy with him. We didn't go mad (pace) and he (Maxxum) just sprinted between the last two, but my lad got into top gear and stuck it out well."

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

A return to fences could be in store for the runner-up, Elliott saying: "I was delighted with him and he hasn't run since the Irish Grand National last year. He just got a little infection before Christmas, he missed a month. But I'm thrilled with him. I'll talk to the owners but I'd love to have another go at the Irish National."

"I was very happy with him."



A 1-2-3 for @gelliott_racing in the €45,000 @williamhillire Boyne Hurdle, but interesting comments on runner-up Better Days Ahead in particular with the €500,000 @BoyleSports Irish Grand National firmly in the reckoning once again pic.twitter.com/otKcH5fRlu — Horse Racing Ireland (@HRIRacing) February 8, 2026

Paddy Power reacted by cutting the winner to 16/1 (NRNB) from 20/1 for the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham, while earlier on the day Zanoosh was clipped to 25/1 from 40s for the Albert Bartlett after justifying 8/13 favouritism with an eight-length defeat of Poetisa in the Ryan's Cleaning Apple's Jade Mares Novice Hurdle.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning trainer Colm Murphy said: "I'd say whenever we step her up to three (miles) she'll be better again. I was to have an option there (Cheltenham) after the last day and there's a big syndicate at the minute so I'm sure there will be plenty that want to travel but there are also a few very nice races over here too. "I would think the ground will be key to her, we'll leave her in at Cheltenham and it'll be an option. There's plenty of those big Festivals as well." Classy brother cut for Brown Advisory Oscars Brother claimed the second Grade 2 victory of his career in the William Hill Racing Bet Builder Ten Up Novice Chase. Trained by Connor King and ridden by his brother Daniel King, the eight-year-old was recently bought by JP McManus and the new owner will have been delighted with what he saw after the 6/4 made all the running en route to a six-length victory over the running-on The Wallpark (12/1), ridden by Mark Walsh and also in the McManus silks. The winning jockey said on Racing TV: "He's class, he jumps from fence to fence. The ground's very testing and he's very brave but on the whole he jumped great, he's looking for the next fence after he jumps one. He's a super jumper. "He's versatile that way, I do think the slower ground the better. But three miles is the key, we're delighted." Paddy Power and Sky Bet make Oscars Brother an 8/1 chance (NRNB) for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at Cheltenham.