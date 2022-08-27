Tis Marvellous still reigns on the Westwood after a second victory in the Listed William Hill Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes.
A winner last year when breaking the five-furlong track record under Paul Hanagan, the Clive Cox-trained gelding was back to defend his title under the same rider. The 7/2 joint-favourite despite not winning so far this season, the eight-year-old battled into the lead in the final furlong to record a hugely popular victory.
Hanagan, who had not ridden the horse since this time last year, was delighted to be reunited with him.
“He’s such a wonderful horse to ride, they don’t come along too often,” he said. “He’s so laid back, you ask him to do something and he wants to do it and do more. He’s very well looked after by his groom Amy and he’s got a brilliant trainer in Clive Cox.
“In the race it went to plan, I just followed the pace and we got into a bit of a battle a furlong out and he showed how good he is. He put his head down just where he needed to. I think they might have to start naming the race after him soon! He’s just an absolute pleasure to ride and I’m very lucky.”
Tis Marvellous’ owners, Julie Deadman and Stephen Barrow, were in attendance and were thrilled with a success that has been anticipated all season.
“We’re absolutely delighted. Clive’s done a great job because we really wanted to win this race again,” said Barrow. “It was his target from the beginning of the season because the programme for five-furlong sprinters is a bit lopsided. We ran against the Aussie (Nature Strip) in the King’s Stand which was a bit too hot, but this was priority number one all year.
“We love races like this, so to be able to win it twice in a row with a horse we’ve had since he was a yearling and bought at the sales is what the sport is all about for us “He’ll keep going and he could easily do it again next year. He’s in the Prix de l’Abbaye but if he wins that, he can’t run in the Bullet – we’ll have to make sure we plan his career carefully! We’ve had lots of very good horses, but to have one last as long and be such a favourite of everyone is amazing.”
Deadman added: “It’s truly astonishing, I was making quite a lot of noise watching it! But that’s what it’s all about. It’s huge and doesn’t come any better than this.”
