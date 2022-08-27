A winner last year when breaking the five-furlong track record under Paul Hanagan, the Clive Cox-trained gelding was back to defend his title under the same rider. The 7/2 joint-favourite despite not winning so far this season, the eight-year-old battled into the lead in the final furlong to record a hugely popular victory.

Hanagan, who had not ridden the horse since this time last year, was delighted to be reunited with him.

“He’s such a wonderful horse to ride, they don’t come along too often,” he said. “He’s so laid back, you ask him to do something and he wants to do it and do more. He’s very well looked after by his groom Amy and he’s got a brilliant trainer in Clive Cox.

“In the race it went to plan, I just followed the pace and we got into a bit of a battle a furlong out and he showed how good he is. He put his head down just where he needed to. I think they might have to start naming the race after him soon! He’s just an absolute pleasure to ride and I’m very lucky.”